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Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are highlighted as the three ecommerce stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Walmart (WMT) stands out for its broad retail and eCommerce footprint, with operations spanning Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club, plus online platforms like walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, and Flipkart.
  • GameStop (GME) and GigaCloud Technology (GCT) represent different ecommerce models: GameStop sells gaming products through stores and online channels, while GigaCloud focuses on B2B cross-border ecommerce for large parcel merchandise.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services online, such as retailers, marketplace platforms, payment processors, or logistics firms supporting online shopping. For stock market investors, these stocks represent an opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of digital commerce and consumer spending on the internet. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walmart Right Now?

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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