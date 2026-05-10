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Promising Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted Turtle Beach, Brag House, and Motorsport Games as the three video game stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Turtle Beach (TBCH) makes gaming audio and accessories, including headsets, keyboards, mice, and microphones, for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.
  • Brag House and Motorsport Games are focused on esports and racing games, with Brag House targeting Gen Z gaming communities and Motorsport Games publishing titles like NASCAR Heat and Le Mans Ultimate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach, Brag House, and Motorsport Games are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Video game stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute, or monetize video games and related gaming content or services. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies whose performance is tied to the gaming industry, such as game publishers, console makers, esports firms, and firms that earn revenue from in-game purchases, subscriptions, or gaming platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turtle Beach Right Now?

Before you consider Turtle Beach, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turtle Beach wasn't on the list.

While Turtle Beach currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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