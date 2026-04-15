Q1 EPS Estimates for Sify Technologies Lowered by Sidoti

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Sify Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies' current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

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Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.99). Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $128.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth $13,627,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

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