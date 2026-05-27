Q2 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Cut by Zacks Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA's current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,250. This represents a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Forbes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $956,437. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 149,384 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 4,351,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DENTSPLY SIRONA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DENTSPLY SIRONA wasn't on the list.

While DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here