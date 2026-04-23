RE/MAX (RMAX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $73.2070 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 73.77% and a net margin of 2.80%.The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RE/MAX Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE RMAX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMAX

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $348,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,604,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,872,511.53. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company's stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

Further Reading

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