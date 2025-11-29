Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

SMX (Security Matters) Public, Spring Valley Acquisition, Bitfarms, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, and Pasithea Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index. For investors, they often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

