Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
SMX (Security Matters) Public logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five Small-Cap stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: SMX (Security Matters), SV (Spring Valley Acquisition), BITF (Bitfarms), GGLL (Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X), and KTTA (Pasithea Therapeutics).
  • Small-cap stocks (roughly $300M–$2B market cap) can offer higher growth potential but typically come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than larger, more established companies.
  • Company highlights: SMX develops track-and-trace and authentication technologies, Bitfarms operates cryptocurrency mining farms across the Americas, and Pasithea is developing PAS‑004, a MEK inhibitor targeting RASopathies and CNS indications.
  • Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

SMX (Security Matters) Public, Spring Valley Acquisition, Bitfarms, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, and Pasithea Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index. For investors, they often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

