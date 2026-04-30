Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Suburban Propane Partners's payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPH. Zacks Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,534 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,158 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company's stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. NYSE: SPH is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, that provides propane and related energy services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. As one of the largest propane retailers in the United States, the company delivers propane gas, heating oil, diesel fuel and natural gas throughout its service territories. In addition to fuel distribution, Suburban Propane offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as safety inspections and equipment leasing to support customers' energy needs.

The company's core business centers on the delivery of propane for space and water heating, cooking and agricultural applications.

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