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Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Meta Platforms (META), zSpace (ZSPC) and The Glimpse Group (VRAR) as the three virtual reality stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume in the sector over the past several days.
  • Virtual reality stocks offer thematic, potentially high growth but also elevated volatility and company-specific risk tied to consumer adoption, platform competition, and rapid technology cycles.
  • Company focuses: Meta combines its Family of Apps scale with Reality Labs VR initiatives; zSpace targets K‑12 and workforce education with AR/VR hardware and learning software; The Glimpse Group provides enterprise VR/AR platforms for healthcare, 3D modeling and social VR applications.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, and The Glimpse Group are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, manufacturing, or supporting virtual reality hardware, software, platforms, or content (for example headset makers, component suppliers, game and simulation creators, and enterprise VR service providers). For investors, they represent a thematic sector tied to VR adoption and technology cycles, typically offering high growth potential but also elevated volatility and company-specific risk related to consumer uptake, platform competition, and rapid technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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