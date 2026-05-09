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Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL), and Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) were flagged as the waste-management-related stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that waste management companies are often seen as defensive investments because demand for garbage collection, recycling, landfill operations, and related services tends to stay steady through economic cycles.
  • WM and GFL are both highlighted as major providers of environmental and waste services in the U.S. and Canada, while CTOS stands out as a supplier of specialty equipment used by the waste management and broader infrastructure industries.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Management.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services such as garbage collection, recycling, landfill operation, hazardous waste disposal, and other environmental management solutions. For stock market investors, they are often viewed as defensive investments because demand for waste disposal tends to remain relatively stable across economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waste Management Right Now?

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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