Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?

S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential

Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?

Tue., June 13, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • A recent report indicates that emerging-market stocks are currently the cheapest they've been in 15 years.
  • The EEM ETF chart shows emerging market stocks in a holding pattern since mid-February.
  • Recent dominance of US growth stocks has overshadowed emerging-market stocks, except for specific industries like chipmakers and EV manufacturers.
  • A boost for emerging-market assets could come from a reduction in U.S. inflation and a weaker dollar.
  • Chinese stocks offer both opportunities and challenges, missing out on commodities rallies but positioned well for tech rallies.
  • Emerging-market stocks provide diversification benefits with a lower correlation to U.S. equities.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group

emerging-market stocks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. NYSE: TSM, Tencent Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: TCEHY, Samsung Electronics OTCMKTS: SSNLF, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. NYSE: BABA, Vale SA NYSE: VALE, and Infosys Limited NYSE: INFY are some of the biggest companies classified as emerging-market stocks. They are among the top holdings in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF NYSEARCA: EEM


With the exception of TSM, which is part of the blazing hot chip industry, the others have been languishing lately. 

But no broad asset class underperforms forever; different classifications of stocks rotate in and out of leadership. Does the relative underperformance of emerging-market stocks mean they’re poised for better gains in the coming months?  

According to a June report from analysts at Morningstar, emerging-market stocks are the cheapest they’ve been, on average, in the past 15 years. That means investors could jump in soon to add these stocks, but there are some near-term roadblocks, including the continued rally in U.S. stocks, as well as U.S. inflation and a relatively strong dollar. 

EM Stocks Have Been Couch Potatoes

A glance at the EEM ETF chart shows you that emerging market stocks have been in a holding pattern since mid-February. While it’s not the most exciting thing to watch as it happens, it’s actually a good sign when a stock or exchange-traded fund just sits around like a couch potato, not doing much. 

Emerging market stocks tend to either outperform or underperform other equity assets in long cycles. For example, seasoned investors might remember the so-called “Asian Tigers” of South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. These economies expanded rapidly for several decades, and their stocks were must-haves until growth slowed in the mid-1990s.

They were eventually replaced by China’s rise, and the quadrant of BRIC nations: Brazil, Russia, India and China, whose stocks were among the fastest-moving in the early 2000s. 

EM Stocks From Fast-Growing Industries

Since U.S. growth stocks have been so overwhelmingly dominant in recent years, you probably haven’t heard much about emerging-market stocks. Chipmakers such as TSM or EV manufacturers such as BYD Company Ltd. OTCMKTS: BYDDF, Li Auto Inc. NASDAQ: LI, Nio Inc. NYSE: NIO and XPeng Inc. NYSE: XPEV are exceptions, as they represent fast-growing industries.  

A reduction in U.S. inflation and a weaker dollar would give emerging-market assets a boost. Although U.S. inflation appeared to be peaking earlier in the year, it’s proven to be stubborn. The dollar has also retained strength. 

Rising U.S. interest rates can lead to greater capital outflows, currency depreciation, higher borrowing costs, and reduced competitiveness of exports for emerging nations. 

Strong Dollar Weighs On EM Stocks

Meanwhile, a strong dollar makes imports more expensive.

All of this can weigh heavily on the performance of emerging-market stocks.

However, another factor affecting EM performance as a whole is the emergence of China, which has tilted the composition of indexes. In the past, Latin America, the Middle East and the handful of Eastern European countries counted as emerging had more influence over broad index performance. Lately, with the Russian war in Ukraine, European emerging-market stocks have lagged, which hasn’t helped broad index performance. 

China’s underperformance, was, of course, due to Covid-related closures. More recently, China’s economic recovery has been disappointing, creating a drain on EM indexes. 

Ready To Reverse Higher?

So where do those indexes go from here? Are there any bright spots to suggest the weak performance is set to reverse higher?

According to a report from asset manager Blackrock, “Emerging Markets: Under the Radar,” the tilt toward Chinese stocks “is both a bane and boon given the index has missed out on the tailwind from the commodities rally.” However, the overweighting toward China means the index is well-positioned to capture gains from tech rallies. However, the recent tech rally has been driven by AI, and the China-based Internet content providers and e-commerce companies haven’t really participated.

It’s probably not necessary to hold a long EM index allocation at all times. However, emerging stocks have a role to play in portfolio diversification. For that reason, it’s worth tracking EM performance to determine whether the asset class is in rally mode, and when it can add juice to a portfolio when U.S. stocks are underperforming. 

Emerging markets generally have a lower correlation with U.S. equities, than do non-U.S. developed stocks, so it’s likely they can outpace the S&P 500 at times, but should be added judiciously. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group right now?

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alibaba Group (BABA)
2.6514 of 5 stars		$85.86+0.4%N/A20.99Buy$143.69
Infosys (INFY)
2.6964 of 5 stars		$15.81+2.3%2.28%22.27Hold$18.57
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)N/A$39.96+0.3%2.23%N/AN/AN/A
Li Auto (LI)
2.0799 of 5 stars		$31.15-2.0%N/A-183.22Buy$35.74
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
2.0139 of 5 stars		$107.07+4.2%1.33%16.55Moderate Buy$101.75
Tencent (TCEHY)
2.6312 of 5 stars		$42.93+0.7%0.63%15.39Hold$212.50
Vale (VALE)
2.2892 of 5 stars		$13.77-1.9%5.01%3.90Hold$16.85
XPeng (XPEV)
1.9097 of 5 stars		$9.86+11.2%N/A-5.94Hold$15.05
BYD (BYDDF)
0 of 5 stars		$32.85+2.0%N/A64.41BuyN/A
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
0 of 5 stars		$40.60flatN/A15.15BuyN/A
NIO (NIO)
1.6845 of 5 stars		$8.40+8.7%N/A-5.45Moderate Buy$17.52
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Mullen Automotive - What’s Good, What’s Bad, and What’s Downright Ugly
Mullen Automotive - What's Good, What's Bad, and What's Downright Ugly

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -