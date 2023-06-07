10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy

In today's dynamic market, where investors seek opportunities that combine stability and growth, airline stocks have emerged as compelling options. With the resurgence of the global travel industry and the prospect of a post-pandemic recovery, discerning investors are on the lookout for the best airline stock to buy. Let's explore the top ten choices that offer promising potential and discuss why they deserve your attention.

As the world reopens and travel restrictions ease, the demand for air travel is soaring to new heights. This resurgence has sparked considerable interest among investors searching for the best airline stock to buy now.

So, what are the best airline stocks to buy right now? Our comprehensive analysis has identified ten standout contenders poised to deliver returns. Airline stocks, once perceived as volatile and high-risk investments, airline stocks have transformed. The industry's adaptability and the gradual resumption of air travel have opened up promising opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on the industry's recovery.

Let's dig into the details of each recommended stock, considering its recent performance, industry trends and other factors that contribute to its investment appeal.

Airline Stocks: An Overview

Airline stocks represent investments in companies operating within the aviation industry, which includes commercial airlines, cargo carriers and related service providers. These stocks allow investors to participate in the financial performance and growth of airlines, an industry that plays a vital role in global transportation.

Investing in airline stocks involves understanding the dynamics of the aviation sector and considering factors that influence the performance of individual companies. Various factors, including fuel prices, passenger demand, operational efficiency, competition and overall economic conditions, influence the profitability of airline stocks.

Historically, airline stocks have been known for their volatility, often experiencing significant fluctuations due to external factors such as fuel price volatility, geopolitical events and global health crises. However, airline stocks have also shown the potential for profitability and long-term growth as the industry has evolved and adapted to changing market conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the airline industry, leading to widespread disruptions, reduced travel demand and financial challenges for many companies. As a result, airline stocks experienced significant declines in value. However, with the gradual recovery and reopening of the global economy, the outlook for the industry has improved, and investors are again eyeing airline stocks as potential investment opportunities.

Features to Look for in Airline Stocks

Consider several key features and factors when evaluating airline stocks for investment. These features can provide valuable insights into a particular airline stock's financial health, growth potential and overall investment appeal. Let's review the features you should look for when evaluating an airline stock for investment.

Financial Performance

Assess the company's revenue and earnings growth over time. Look for consistent profitability and a track record of positive financial results. Consider factors such as operating margins, return on investment and debt levels. Suppose a passive income stream via dividend payments is part of your dividend investment strategy. In that case, you will want to review the company's dividend payment history and dividend payment dates to ensure they fit into your strategy.

Market Share and Competitive Advantage

Analyze the airline's market position and its ability to compete effectively. Consider factors such as market share, route networks and partnerships that provide a competitive edge. Strong market presence and strategic advantages can contribute to long-term success.

Passenger Demand and Load Factors

Examine trends in passenger demand, load factors (percentage of seats filled on flights) and passenger traffic growth. Higher demand and consistently high load factors indicate healthy airline service demand.

Cost Management

Evaluate the company's ability to manage costs efficiently. Efficient fuel management, labor cost control and operational optimization can increase profitability. Airlines with effective cost management strategies are better positioned to weather industry challenges.

Fleet Composition and Modernization

Assess the age and composition of the airline's fleet. A modern and fuel-efficient fleet can lead to cost savings and environmental sustainability. Additionally, consider factors such as fleet expansion plans and orders for new aircraft to gauge the company's growth potential.

Ancillary Revenue Streams

Consider the airline's ability to generate revenue from ancillary services such as baggage fees, in-flight services and loyalty programs. Diversification of revenue sources can enhance profitability and mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in ticket prices.

Regulatory Environment

Understand the regulatory landscape that impacts the airline industry, including government policies, safety regulations and air traffic control systems. Stay informed about potential regulatory changes that could affect the company's operations.

Industry Trends and Macroeconomic Factors

Stay updated on industry trends, such as emerging markets, changing travel patterns and technological advancements. Additionally, consider macroeconomic factors like fuel prices, currency exchange rates and overall economic conditions that may impact the airline industry.

Risk Factors

Evaluate potential risks and challenges specific to the airline, such as geopolitical events, natural disasters, labor disputes and unexpected disruptions. Assess the company's risk management strategies and ability to mitigate such risks.

Investor Sentiment and Analyst Recommendations

Consider market sentiment and analyst recommendations regarding the airline stock. Monitor analyst reports, read earnings transcripts, and look for ratings and target prices to gauge the broader perception of the stock's potential. Investors may also want to track the airline sector by following indexes like the Nasdaq Airline Index.

Investors can make more informed decisions when selecting airline stocks by carefully considering these features and conducting thorough research and analysis. It is important to remember that investing in the stock market carries risks which we will cover in-depth later in the article.

10 Best Airline Stocks

Now that we have reviewed the various features and factors that define the investment potential of airline stocks let's use that information to evaluate the top ten airline stocks that have emerged as compelling choices for investors seeking growth and stability.

Our selection process has identified various airline stocks, encompassing renowned industry giants and promising up-and-coming players. These stocks offer exposure to different segments of the airline industry, providing investors with opportunities for both short-term gains and long-term capital appreciation. By carefully evaluating and comparing airline stocks, investors can make more informed investment decisions and potentially capitalize on the opportunities presented by the aviation sector.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines NYSE: DAL has consistently demonstrated remarkable financial performance, positioning itself as one of the most profitable airlines in the industry. With substantial revenue of $50.5 billion and a net income of $1.32 billion in 2022, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Investors will want to keep track of the company's debt as changes to interest rates could impact the company's profitability. Delta Air Lines has achieved a dominant market share, holding approximately 20% of the domestic market and boasting a robust international network. This blue-chip company has a competitive advantage in its extensive route network, strong brand reputation and efficient operations.

Delta Air Lines also witnessed strong passenger demand, carrying 177 million passengers in 2022 with an impressive load factor of 83%. The company has implemented effective cost management strategies, resulting in a decrease of 2.5% in cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 2022. With one of the youngest fleets in the industry, Delta Air Lines continuously focuses on fleet modernization, investing in new aircraft such as the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The airline generates significant ancillary revenue of $10.8 billion, accounting for 22% of its total revenue in 2022. Delta Air Lines navigates the regulatory environment adeptly and stays attuned to industry trends and macroeconomic factors to mitigate risks. Delta Air Lines' financial performance, market leadership and strategic initiatives have earned positive investor sentiment and favorable analyst recommendations.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV is a prominent player in the airline industry, recognized for its strong financial performance. The company has consistently demonstrated resilience and profitability, providing investors with confidence. Southwest Airlines has established a competitive advantage through its low-cost business model, focusing on operational efficiency and cost management. The airline has a solid market share and has successfully expanded its route network, serving numerous destinations across the United States. Southwest Airlines has experienced robust passenger demand, carrying many travelers. The company maintains high load factors, reflecting its ability to fill seats on its flights efficiently.

Cost management remains a priority for Southwest Airlines, allowing the company to maintain competitive fares and sustainable profitability. The airline's fleet composition and modernization efforts contribute to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Ancillary revenue streams, such as baggage fees and other services, further bolster Southwest Airlines' financial performance. The company operates in a regulatory environment focusing on safety and compliance. Southwest Airlines strives to navigate potential risks and capitalize on opportunities by closely monitoring industry trends and macroeconomic factors. Southwest Airlines' social media sentiment is positive, as is investor sentiment. The company also has favorable analyst recommendations, reflecting confidence in its performance and strategic direction. The Southwest Airlines stock price has been incredibly volatile over the last several years providing multiple entry points for investors.

United Airlines

United Airlines NYSE: UAL is the second-largest airline in the United States, with a 19% market share, offering extensive domestic and international connectivity. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance, reporting revenue of $44.9 billion and a net income of $737 million in 2022. The United Airlines earnings reports have been favorable for the past several quarters. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Leveraging its extensive network, strong brand and efficient operations, the airline enjoys competitive advantages in the industry. Passenger demand remains robust, with a significant increase of 18% in the number of passengers in 2022.

United Airlines effectively manages costs, reducing costs per available seat mile (CASM) by 2.3% in 2022. The airline maintains a young fleet, investing in newer fuel-efficient aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 XWB. Ancillary revenue streams, such as baggage fees and seat assignments, contribute significantly to United Airlines' revenue. The company navigates the regulatory environment effectively and remains attuned to industry trends and macroeconomic factors. While facing risks like economic downturns and increased competition, United Airlines has a positive investor sentiment.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group NYSE: ALK is a highly profitable airline with a solid financial performance. It holds a 6% market share as the fifth-largest airline in the United States. The company demonstrates robust passenger demand and achieves a high load factor of 83%. Alaska Air Group excels in cost management. It generates significant ancillary revenue and enjoys positive investor sentiment. Alaska Airlines institutional investors make up a large portion of the company's stockholders, bringing stability and confidence to the stock. These institutional investors, such as mutual funds, pension funds, and other financial institutions, typically conduct thorough research and analysis before making investment decisions.

Their significant holdings in Alaska Airlines indicate a positive outlook on the company's prospects and financial performance. The presence of institutional investors can also attract additional investors who follow their lead or seek opportunities in well-supported stocks. Alaska Airlines' strong institutional investor base contributes to its market credibility and can influence market sentiment and trading activity.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways NASDAQ: JBLU is a highly profitable airline with strong financial performance and a solid balance sheet. The company holds a 5% market share as the eighth-largest airline in the United States, benefiting from a robust network of domestic flights. JetBlue Airways has demonstrated strong passenger demand and achieved a high load factor of 82%. It effectively manages costs, boasts a relatively new fleet of aircraft and generates significant revenue from ancillary sources. Social media sentiment towards JetBlue Airways is positive, making it an appealing investment option.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines NASDAQ: SAVE is a top choice among airline stocks due to its stored profit potential. With reported revenue of $1.35 billion and a net loss of $104 million in 2022, Spirit Airlines stands out as one of the most potentially profitable airlines in recent years. As the ninth-largest airline in the U.S., it holds a 4% domestic market share and offers a strong network of domestic flights. The company's focus on efficiency, low fares and unique product offerings contribute to its competitive advantage.

Strong passenger demand, carrying 39 million passengers with an 81% load factor in 2022, reflects its popularity. Successful cost management, decreasing the cost per available seat mile by approximately 2% in 2022, ensures future profitability. Spirit Airlines is dedicated to renewing its fleet and has invested in fuel-efficient aircraft like the Airbus A321neo. Ancillary revenue streams, generating $640 million in 2022, add to its financial strength. Spirit Airlines has had its stock value destroyed by adverse news reports and negative investor sentiment as multiple attempts to purchase or merge with Spirit Airlines have either failed or are currently in negotiation. Monitor Spirit Airlines' headlines for news about these mergers and acquisitions to stay on top of any changes in Spirit Airlines' future dealings.

American Airlines

American Airlines NASDAQ: AAL stands out as a leading airline with unique strengths that position it on our list of top airline stocks. With a dominant 20% market share in the United States, American Airlines boasts the most extensive domestic network, supported by a strong brand and efficient operations. The company is considered a blue chip stock indicating its reputation for stability, reliability and strong performance. American Airlines' financial performance and American Airlines stock price are notable, with consistent profitability and a robust cash flow of $178 million in 2022. American Airlines excels in managing costs, as evident from a 2.5% reduction in cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 2022. The airline's fleet composition is another advantage, featuring one of the youngest fleets in the industry, averaging just 11.5 years. This modern fleet is complemented by strategic investments in fuel-efficient aircraft, such as the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, contributing to lower maintenance costs.

Moreover, American Airlines effectively leverages ancillary revenue streams, generating substantial revenue of $11.1 billion from baggage fees and seat assignments. This demonstrates the airline's ability to capitalize on its strong brand and loyal customer base.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines NYSE: HA stands out among our top ten airline stocks for several compelling reasons. As the largest airline in the Hawaiian market, it commands a dominant 70% share, bolstered by a strong brand, exceptional customer service and unique offerings like free Wi-Fi and live TV. Despite recent challenges, the company has showcased resilience and potential for future growth.

With consistently strong passenger demand, carrying 20 million passengers in 2022 and an impressive 82% load factor, Hawaiian Airlines demonstrates efficient capacity utilization. Cost management initiatives have been successful, evident in a 2.1% decrease in cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 2022, supported by fuel hedging, fleet modernization and productivity improvements. Moreover, the airline's modern fleet, with an average age of 10.7 years and investments in fuel-efficient aircraft like the Airbus A321neo enhances operational efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.

Hawaiian Airlines generates significant ancillary revenue, accounting for 36% of its total revenue in 2022, through sources such as baggage fees and seat assignments. Despite the heavily regulated airline industry, the company has a positive relationship with the government, allowing it to navigate the regulatory environment effectively. While the industry faces economic downturns, rising fuel prices and increased competition, Hawaiian Airlines benefits from its strong financial position, loyal customer base and strategic market presence. These factors, coupled with positive investor sentiment and Hawaiian Airlines analyst recommendations, position it as an attractive investment opportunity within the airline sector.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ADR

International Consolidated Airlines Group ADR OTCMKTS: ICAGY is a top pick among our top 10 airline stocks due to its noteworthy attributes. With consistent profitability over the past five years, the company reported a substantial net income of $23.07 billion in 2022, showcasing its financial strength. As the world's largest international airline group by revenue, the company operates a vast fleet and serves over 200 destinations globally, solidifying its market dominance. International Consolidated Airlines Group's robust competitive advantages include an extensive global network, strong brand recognition and impressive financial performance.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has experienced strong passenger demand, consistently achieving a load factor above 80% for the past five years, bolstering its revenue growth. Moreover, the company excels in cost management through fuel hedging, productivity enhancements and fleet rationalization, enabling it to maintain profitability despite rising fuel costs. With a relatively young fleet averaging ten years, the company leverages reduced operating costs and improved environmental performance.

Generating significant revenue from ancillary sources such as cargo handling, passenger services and aircraft leasing, International Consolidated Airlines Group diversifies its income streams to mitigate the volatility of the air travel market. International Consolidated Airlines Group ADR earnings reports have also been favorable for several quarters.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Group Holdings Inc NASDAQ: ULCC earns its spot on our list of top airline stocks due to its exceptional financial performance, market leadership and cost-effective operations. The company demonstrates strong profitability and growth with a net income of $3.33 billion in 2022 and a 20% CAGR in revenue over the past three years. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates over 100 aircraft and serves 100+ domestic destinations.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands out for its low fares, solid customer base and effective cost management. With consistently high load factors above 80%, the company exhibits robust passenger demand and revenue growth. Its young and modern fleet, with an average age of 5 years, contributes to operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Furthermore, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. generates significant ancillary revenue from services like checked bags and seat assignments, providing a stable income stream. Despite operating in a regulated environment, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has successfully complied with safety, security and environmental regulations while managing costs and complexity.

Although risks exist, including economic downturns, fuel price fluctuations, regulatory changes and increased competition, Frontier Group Holdings investor sentiment is favorable with a moderate buy recommendation. Frontier Group Holdings Inc's exceptional performance and strategic positioning make it attractive for investors seeking promising airline stocks.

Pros and Cons of Airline Stocks

Investing in airline stocks can offer enticing opportunities for investors looking to tap into the travel industry. However, weighing the potential benefits against the inherent risks is essential, as with any investment. Let's explore the pros and cons of investing in airline stocks, providing a comprehensive overview to help investors make informed decisions. Whether you are considering adding airline stocks to your portfolio or seeking a deeper understanding of the industry, this analysis will equip you with valuable insights for your investment journey.

Pros

The benefits of investing in airline stocks may include:

Strong growth potential: The global air travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032, driven by various factors such as rising incomes, urbanization and e-commerce. Finding potential growth stocks within the airline sector could lead investors to healthy returns.

Dividends: Many airline stocks offer dividends , providing investors with a regular income stream. If a regular passive income stream is part of your investing strategy, you will want to research dividend stocks thoroughly before investing.

Low correlation to the stock market: Airline stocks often exhibit a low correlation to the broader stock market, offering potential diversification benefits to investors.

Potential for capital appreciation: As the airline industry grows and companies improve their financial performance, there is the potential for capital appreciation of airline stocks.

Improving cost management: Airlines are implementing cost-saving initiatives, such as fuel hedging and productivity improvements, which can positively impact their profitability.

Technological advancements: Adopting advanced technology, such as more fuel-efficient aircraft and digital solutions, can enhance operational efficiency and reduce airline costs. Other technological advancements, such as booking platforms, management systems, and customer service tools, contribute to improved overall performance. Additionally, airlines that effectively leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence can gain valuable insights into customer preferences, optimize routes, and enhance revenue management. Embracing innovative technologies streamlines operations and enhances the passenger experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. As the industry evolves, investors should research new technologies and the companies that develop them in search of potential new technology companies in which to invest.

Cons

The downsides may include:

High volatility: Airline stocks are susceptible to significant price fluctuations due to factors like fuel price volatility, economic conditions and geopolitical events.

High operating costs: The airline industry is characterized by high costs, including fuel expenses, maintenance, labor and regulatory compliance, which can impact profitability.

Intense competition: The airline industry is highly competitive, with airlines constantly vying for customers through price competition and service differentiation, making it challenging to maintain profitability.

Economic sensitivity: Airline stocks are influenced by macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns, recessions and fluctuations in consumer spending, which can impact air travel demand. Air travel is considered a consumer discretionary cost , and in times of economic downturns, many consumers will opt for cheaper modes of travel.

Regulatory challenges: Airlines operate in a heavily regulated environment, facing compliance requirements related to safety, security, environmental protection and labor regulations, which can add complexity and costs.

External risks: Airlines are exposed to external dangers beyond their control, including natural disasters, political instability, terrorist attacks, epidemics and other unexpected events that can disrupt operations and negatively affect financial performance.

It's essential for investors to thoroughly evaluate these pros and cons, considering their risk tolerance, investment goals and overall market conditions, before making investment decisions in airline stocks.

Navigating the Skies of Profitability

As we end our journey through the world of airline stocks, it's clear that navigating the skies of profitability requires a keen assessment of risk and reward. While the global air travel market presents enticing growth prospects, volatility and high costs loom as cautionary clouds on the horizon.

As investors take flight into this industry, they must brace themselves for turbulence and adapt to the ever-changing competition winds. By carefully weighing the pros and cons and considering factors such as dividends, growth potential and market correlation, astute investors can chart a course that maximizes their chances of soaring to new heights of success. So fasten your seatbelts, embrace the adventure and remember that in the world of airline stocks, wise navigation can lead to bountiful rewards amidst the vast expanse of the market. Safe travels, fellow investors!

FAQs

Let's address common questions that investors may have regarding airline stocks. Whether you're seeking guidance on the best airline stock to buy, considering investing in a particular airline like Southwest Airlines or wondering about the valuation of airline stocks, we have the answer. Let's explore these frequently asked questions to enhance your understanding of this dynamic sector.

What is the best airline stock to buy?

Determining the best airline stock involves considering various factors such as financial performance, market position, competitive advantages and growth potential. Investors must conduct thorough research, analyze industry trends and evaluate individual investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Should you buy Southwest Airline stock?

Whether to invest in Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV stock or any other specific stock is a decision that should be based on individual circumstances and investment objectives. Before making an investment decision, perform a comprehensive company analysis, considering factors such as financial health, competitive position, industry outlook and risk tolerance.

Are airline stocks overpriced?

The valuation of airline stocks can vary depending on various factors, including market conditions, industry performance and investor sentiment. It is essential to carefully evaluate the fundamental factors influencing the airline industry and assess whether the stock's price reflects its intrinsic value. Conducting thorough research and seeking professional advice can help investors make informed judgments regarding the pricing of airline stocks.

Before you consider Alaska Air Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Air Group wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Air Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here