Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,997.34
DOW   33,129.59
QQQ   294.03
These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready 
Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out? 
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
S&P 500   3,997.34
DOW   33,129.59
QQQ   294.03
These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready 
Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out? 
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
S&P 500   3,997.34
DOW   33,129.59
QQQ   294.03
These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready 
Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out? 
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
S&P 500   3,997.34
DOW   33,129.59
QQQ   294.03
These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready 
Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out? 
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight

Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?

Wed., February 22, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Capri Holdings missed fiscal Q3 2023 earnings and issued downside guidance for fiscal 2024.
  • Shares plunged 25% on the light guide.
  • The China re-opening is a favorable tailwind.
  • Luxury brands are not entirely immune from recessionary headwinds.
  • Capri Holdings stock is trading at 10X forward earnings with a 2.46% short interest.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Capri

Capri Holdings stock price

London-based luxury fashion brand retailer Capri Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CPRI) stock plunged 20% on its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings release. Sales for ultra-premium brands like Versace and Michael Choo were hit less than lower premium brand Michael Kors. Weak consumer demand stemming from high inflation and dampened consumer discretionary spending have spared few apparel makers and retailers.

Shares of premium apparel makers like PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), makers of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE: RL), and Canadian Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) were all hit. Even Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) felt margin compression as margins fell 125bps. While higher-end luxury brands tend to weather a recessionary environment better than mid-to-lower-range brands, a reversion is still inevitable. 

Earnings Miss

On Feb. 8, 2022, Capri Holdings released its fiscal third-quarter 2023 results for December 2022. Gross profit was $1.01 billion and gross margin of 66.3% versus gross profit of $1.05 billion and 65.1 gross margins in the year-ago period. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.84, excluding non-recurring items missing consensus analyst estimates of $2.24 by $0.40. Revenues fell 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.51 billion, missing estimates for $1.54 billion.


Capri Holdings CEO John Idol commented, "However, we were disappointed with the performance of our global wholesale business in the quarter, which resulted in expense deleverage and a lower operating margin. We have begun taking measures to better align operating expenses with the change in revenue by channel. At the same time, we will continue to make strategic investments to drive long-term growth."

Downside Guidance

Capri Holdings sees fiscal Q4 2023 EPS between $0.95 to $0.90 versus $1.39 consensus analyst estimates. Revenues are expected at $1.275 billion versus $1.41 billion analyst estimates. The Company lowered fiscal full-year 2024 EPS to $6.40 versus $7.24 consensus analyst estimates. Capri Holdings expects fiscal full-year 2024 revenues of $5.8 billion versus $6.02 billion analyst estimates. 

Citi Reiterates Buy Rating but Cuts Target Price

Citi reiterated its buy rating on Capri Holdings shares but cut its price target to $63 from $75. Citi analyst Paul Lejuez pointed out that the market reaction plummeting the stock by nearly 25% was an overreaction.

He commented, “The 3Q miss and guidance reduction were certainly a disappointment (and a surprise), but we believe the 25% stock decline is unwarranted. Issues in Kors’ US wholesale channel can’t be ignored, but the strong performance in Kors’ retail channel supports the underlying health of the brand.” He also pointed out that Versace performed above expectations in the quarter.

Cowen Cuts Rating to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen dropped his rating on Capri Holdings shares to a market performance with a $55 price target, down from $70. Chen commented, “We downgrade shares of CPRI to Market Perform on fears that the wholesale channel could get worse before improving, as well as concerns on customer demand at MK amid a somewhat bumpy path thus far as the brand pursues an elevation strategy,” He also believes that Capri is losing market share to other premium brands including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) maker of Coach.

Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?

Weekly Cup and Handle?

CPRI weekly candlestick chart shows the completion of the cup and may be forming a handle. The lip line formed at $69.01 in February 2022 as shares fell towards $37.40 lows. A rounding bottom took until September 2022 to form as the lows were retested before staging a rally through the $47.52 market structure low (MSL) breakout trigger.

CPRI shares climbed to the $69.01 lipline before plunging on its earnings report. Shares fell to the $47.62 weekly MSL trigger before coiling and attempting to bounce through the 50-period moving average (MA) at $50.08. The weekly stochastic fell through the 80-band. If the weekly MSL trigger can hold support and stage a rally, then a handle formation can materialize as shares rally back up through the lip line to complete a weekly cup and handle pattern.

Pullback support levels are at $47.62 weekly MSL trigger, $45.05, $42.38, and $37.40 swing low.

Should you invest $1,000 in Capri right now?

Before you consider Capri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capri wasn't on the list.

While Capri currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Capri (CPRI)
2.6586 of 5 stars		$48.31-4.0%N/A9.13Moderate Buy$62.13
Cowen (COWN)
2.1422 of 5 stars		$38.96+0.0%1.23%17.79Hold$47.33
PVH (PVH)
2.4489 of 5 stars		$78.68-4.8%0.19%12.47Hold$82.67
Ralph Lauren (RL)
2.2682 of 5 stars		$118.59-3.4%2.53%15.92Hold$124.86
Tapestry (TPR)
2.7675 of 5 stars		$42.37-3.9%2.83%12.61Moderate Buy$48.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: