What is the consumer staples sector?

When many investors first begin building an investment portfolio, they inadvertently veer toward the consumer staples sector. Consumer staples are companies that produce and sell essential products that people use daily, regardless of economic conditions. These companies tend to represent more stable investments, as consumers don't slow their spending on these products when tough economic times hit.

Investing in the consumer staples sector can provide you with some stability for your portfolio but come with drawbacks. Before investing in consumer staples, read about some essential products that make up the sector and how these investments have traditionally performed.

Overview of the Consumer Staples Sector

What is consumer staples in a nutshell? The top consumer staple stocks within the sector are issued by companies that produce and sell products that are considered essential and in demand regardless of economic conditions. These companies tend to have stable and predictable earnings because demand for their products is relatively constant, regardless of economic conditions. This means they usually show less volatility, which can be ideal for long-term investors.

The importance of the consumer staples sector lies in its ability to provide investors with stability and consistency. In times of economic uncertainty, consumers prioritize spending on essential products rather than discretionary items. Some discretionary items include electronics, luxury apparel and other entertainment items. When the overall economy is doing poorly, consumer discretionary stocks tend to decrease in value while consumer staples remain more stable. You can learn more about the top consumer discretionary stocks.

This stability and ubiquitous need make the consumer staples sector relatively resilient to economic downturns. Consumer staples stocks are a popular choice for investors looking for defensive stocks that can provide a steady income stream and protect their portfolios during periods of market volatility. However, these stocks come from companies already established within their respective industries, limiting their potential for growth from the time you invest.

Using a single purchase, you can use a consumer staples index fund, mutual fund or ETF to invest in various consumer staples. An exchange-traded fund (or ETF) is a collection of stocks that trade together as a single unit, usually to mimic the overall performance of a particular index or consumer sector. Some examples of ETFs geared toward consumer staples include the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF. You can also invest in an ETF that tracks the performance of international consumer goods, including the Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF.

Consumer Staples Sector Historical Performance

The consumer staples sector is an important part of the stock market and the global economy, providing stability and consistency to investors and playing a key role in meeting buyers' basic needs around the globe. Historically, the consumer staples sector has been considered a defensive sector, which means that stocks in this sector typically lose less value than the overall market during recessions and depressions.

According to data from S&P 500 series of index funds, the consumer staples sector has returned an average of 6.56% per year over the past 10 years. This is lower than the overall return of the S&P total market index fund, which returned 9.54% annually on average for the last 10 years. However, these stocks remained more consistent during the last year of economic uncertainty, returning an average of -0.45% compared to the S&P 500's total return of -4.58%. This difference illustrates the benefit of holding your investment funds in consumer staples during periods of negative growth.

What Makes Up the Consumer Staples Sector?

The consumer staples sector divides into multiple sub-sectors depending on the products the company produces. Here are some of the largest subdivisions of the consumer sector and some of the major players in each industry.

Why Invest in the Consumer Staples Sector?

Investing in the consumer staples sector has several potential benefits for you and your portfolio, including the following.

Higher stability: Consumer staples are essential goods that people need daily, making this sector less susceptible to economic fluctuations. During economic downturns, consumers may cut back on discretionary spending but still need to buy essential items. This makes the consumer staples sector a relatively stable and resilient investment option, which can be appealing if you're investing with a long-term focus on a goal like retirement.

More predictable dividend payments: Many companies in the consumer staples sector pay consistent and predictable dividends to their investors. Dividend payments can provide a regular source of income, which can be especially valuable during economic uncertainty.

More opportunities for long-term, consistent growth: The demand for essential consumer goods is likely to remain high over the long term, providing long-term growth potential for investors. Additionally, some consumer staples companies invest in innovation and expand their product portfolios, which can provide additional growth opportunities.

How to Research the Consumer Staples Sector

Ready to dig into the consumer staples sector on your own? Use the following steps to research major companies you want to add to your portfolio.

Take a Look at Major Companies Producing Essential Products

Start by making a list of the companies that operate in the consumer staples sector or viewing a pre-compiled list like this one by MarketBeat. Look for the companies that produce and distribute essential consumer goods that you believe will be continued staples.

Review Financial Information

After identifying a few essential companies you should invest in, narrow your search by reviewing financial information. Look up the financial statements and reports of the companies you have identified. Pay attention to revenue, profit margins and market capitalization metrics, which can give you an idea of the company's financial performance and position in the sector. MarketBeat's stock profiles can be an excellent place to start exploring financials.

Analyze Industry Trends and Stay Informed

Look for news articles and reports that discuss trends and developments in the consumer staples sector. This can include changing consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and technological advancements that may impact the industry. Keeping tabs on these fundamental developments can help inform your investment entry and exit points.

Researching the consumer staples sector requires ongoing investigation and a long-term eye toward investments. Consider consulting with a financial professional before choosing how to invest in the consumer staples market.

Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Market?

While consumer staples provide a wealth of benefits, they also have drawbacks. These stocks' ubiquitous nature and dividend payments may cause them to be overvalued, limiting your potential for long-term growth opportunities. You can mitigate the risk of individual losses in the sector by investing in a consumer staples ETF, which offers an easy route to diversified sector exposure.

FAQs

Are you interested in learning more about the consumer staples sector? Read on to learn the answers to a few more questions about the sector.

What is the consumer staples sector?

Consumer staples produce staple products consumers tend to purchase regardless of economic conditions. Some examples of consumer staples include household cleaning products, food and beverages and tobacco.

How has the consumer staples sector historically performed?

The consumer staples sector has historically been considered a defensive investment, meaning these stocks tend to show less volatility over time. When economic conditions turn sour, consumers tend to continue buying consumer staples regardless of changes in their budget, causing these stocks to remain more stable.

Is it worthwhile to invest in the consumer staples sector?

Investing in the consumer staples sector can be a good idea for long-term investors looking for more stable investments to retain their money and fight against inflation. However, these stocks also show limited growth potential, as they tend to already be established in the sector. Always consult an investing expert versed in your unique financial situation before making major investing decisions.

