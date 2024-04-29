Free Trial

DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
April 29, 2024
→ Biden replacement revealed? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Key Points

  • With a 65% market share, DoorDash is the nation's largest food delivery service.
  • DoorDash’s network includes over 550,000 partner restaurants and retailers, and over 32 million consumer customers.
  • DoorDash charges restaurants a commission of up to 30% and also collects delivery and service fees from customers, with take rates exceeding 12%.
  • 5 stocks we like better than DoorDash

Photo of someone holding a phone with the DoorDash app open. With a 65% market share, DoorDash is the nation's largest food delivery service - should you buy the dip?The pandemic made restaurant delivery services a regular fixture in the daily lives of busy consumers. The surge in business has not died down in the post-pandemic era, as delivery services have become a normal part of life. Consumers who would have considered paying 30% to 40% more for a restaurant meal through a delivery service no longer hesitate to pay the premium in the name of convenience.

DoorDash Today

DoorDash, Inc. stock logo
DASHDASH 90-day performance
DoorDash
$132.11
+4.00 (+3.12%)
(As of 04/26/2024 08:52 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$57.39
$143.34
Price Target
$130.52
Add to Watchlist
DoorDash Inc. NASDAQ: DASH is the leading restaurant and food delivery service in the United States, which, with its subsidiary Wolt, commands a whopping 65% of the market share. Its biggest competitors are Uber Technologies Inc.'s NYSE: UBER Uber Eats, with around 23% market share, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. OTC: JTKWY (which owns GrubHub), with a 9% market share.  

Analysts currently have DoorDash stock at a Moderate Buy -- should you buy this computer and technology company during a dip? Here are five reasons it may make sense.

1. The Massive Moat Makes Barriers to Entry Very High

DoorDash dominates the food delivery service, and its 65% market share makes barriers to entry much more expensive. Keep in mind that the massive moat includes its growing network of restaurants. While restaurants can offer delivery through multiple services, it can get disorienting when using more than one. For this reason, DoorDash is the incumbent that restaurants will stick with to avoid confusion and keep things convenient for the restaurant and the customers.


2. Its Restaurant Network Infrastructure Is Big and Getting Bigger

DoorDash's network of restaurants and customers enables it to play market maker, connecting sellers (restaurants) with buyers (customers). The company integrates directly with leading POS and technology solutions that include Toast Inc. NYSE: TOST, Block Inc. NYSE: SQ, Square and Shift4Payments Inc. NYSE: FOUR.

DoorDash charges restaurants a fee of up to 30% and also imposes delivery and service fees on customers. Restaurants might increase their menu prices on orders placed through DoorDash compared to in-person dining to offset these costs. DoorDash has over 550,000 restaurants, 37 million active customers, and 2 million active delivery contractors, aka Dashers, in its network.

Restaurants use DoorDash to gain exposure and reach customers, while customers use DoorDash to have the largest selection of food options and to discover new places. Its Wolt delivery service operates in 30 countries, from Albania to Serbia.

3. Its Margins and Cash Generation Are Growing

The take rate is the percentage of the total bill that DoorDash takes per transaction, i.e., the net revenue margin. In the past two years, DoorDash has increased its take rate from 11.7% to 12.9%. The company grew revenues 26.7% YOY in its Q4 2023 earnings report to $2.30 billion, crushing analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $363 million versus $320 million to $380 million previous guidance. Its Marketplace grew 22% YOY to $17.64 billion versus the $17 billion to $17.4 billion previous guidance. Its total orders grew 23% YOY to 574 million.

4. Subscription Memberships are Rising

DoorDash has been growing its monthly subscription plans, DashPass and Wolt+. DashPass costs $9.99 per month, and members have access to potentially hundreds of restaurants in their area and $0 delivery fees on orders over $15. Service fees still apply but are discounted on applicable orders. Membership rose to over 18 million users at the end of Q4 2023, up from 15 million users in the year-ago period.

5. The Company's Offerings Are Expanding

With the growing network of Dashers, DoorDash is also growing its same-day grocery, staples, retail, liquor, flowers and medicine delivery business. It’s also experimenting with delivery drones. The company has already contracted with Aldi, Safeway, Giant, Balducci’s, Food Lion, The Fresh Market and Target Co. NYSE: TGT. DoorDash has over 150,000 non-restaurant partners Sephora, Petco, Party City, Staples, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. NYSE: DKS, Best Buy Inc. NYSE: BBY and CVS Health Co. NYSE: CVS.

Chart showing how DoorDash owns a 65% market share of the U.S. food delivery service.

The DASH daily candlestick chart illustrates a bull flag pattern that commenced after the flag pole peaked at $142.76. The parallel descending upper and lower trendlines formed the flag, with a trigger on a breakout through the $135.71 level. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is bouncing back up through the 50-band. Pullback support levels are at $125.05, $109.00, $103.91 and $93.53.

DoorDash analyst forecasts and price targets are on MarketBeat.

→ Biden replacement revealed? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in DoorDash right now?

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DoorDash (DASH)
2.0684 of 5 stars		$132.11+3.1%N/A-92.38Moderate Buy$130.52
Uber Technologies (UBER)
4.7517 of 5 stars		$69.05-0.4%N/A80.29Moderate Buy$78.94
Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY)
0 of 5 stars		$2.94-1.0%N/AN/ASellN/A
Toast (TOST)
1.7401 of 5 stars		$23.91+3.4%N/A-46.88Hold$24.32
Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
4.55 of 5 stars		$59.07+0.2%N/A41.60Moderate Buy$84.95
DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)
4.9552 of 5 stars		$207.12+1.4%2.12%17.00Moderate Buy$208.64
Block (SQ)
3.7966 of 5 stars		$74.48+2.3%N/A438.12Moderate Buy$85.67
Best Buy (BBY)
4.7533 of 5 stars		$75.05-0.3%5.01%13.19Hold$84.60
CVS Health (CVS)
5 of 5 stars		$67.18-0.2%3.96%10.40Moderate Buy$89.44
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

More From MarketBeat
Conflict In Israel Sends Gold Soaring ???? Here’s How To Get Your Share
from Colonial Metals
7 Defensive Stocks with Strong Growth Opportunities in 2024
from MarketBeat
His win rate puts Warren Buffett to shame…
from Investing Daily
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
from MarketBeat
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
from Crypto Swap Profits
7 defense stocks you need to buy before 2023 ends
from MarketBeat
This AI Trade Machine Made 1,729%* (With 89% Wins)
from Prosper Trading Academy
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Alphabet Stock is Surging
Alphabet Stock is Surging
Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
The Bottom is in For Tesla: Watch This Before Buying the Bounce
The Bottom is in For Tesla: Watch This Before Buying the Bounce
Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Search Headlines: