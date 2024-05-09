Free Trial

Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
May 9, 2024
→ Biden replacement revealed? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Key Points

  • FMC stock rose by more than 10% after reporting its first quarter 2024 earnings results, and investors should expect further upside. 
  • The agricultural industry's boom may call on FMC's chemicals for crop protection, where fundamental tailwinds come into play. 
  • Wall Street analysts see a double-digit upside in price targets and EPS projections.
  • 5 stocks we like better than FMC

Photo of a tractor fertizling a field. First Quarter Earnings Indicate FMC Stock Has Bottomed Out.Evidence is mounting to support a bullish outlook for the agricultural sector. A closer look reveals that shares of FMC Co. NYSE: FMC could become one of the most attractive options within the primary industries supporting the new wave of agricultural demand. After reporting its first quarter 2024 earnings results, shares of FMC closed the trading session nearly 10% higher. As investors will see, there is a good reason behind the price action and the market’s reaction to the news. 

While competitors like CF Industries Holdings Co. NYSE: C.F. and The Mosaic Co. NYSE: MOS present worthy opportunities, FMC remains a positive outlier regarding earnings per share (EPS) growth and current market sentiment around crop fertilizers and farming chemicals. 

Getting the Big Picture

FMC MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.61 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
10.6% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-14.61
News Sentiment
0.34mentions of FMC in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Acquiring Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
25.00%
See Full Details
Despite contracting for the first time since 2020, the ISM Services PMI Index still indicates a few industries that remain a good place to find stocks that could beat the market this year, like agriculture and food services. The agriculture industry reported more than three consecutive months of expansion, meaning the odds of a quarterly earnings beat are more present than ever for stocks exposed to this space. 

One of the concerns for the Federal Reserve (the Fed) regarding potential interest rate cuts this year stems from food inflation. However, a respondent in the food services industry noted a “steady improvement toward lower costs in food and beverages." Supporting the Fed’s 2% inflation target, FMC’s chemicals are vital to keeping this recovery going since farming yields wouldn’t be where they are today without them. 


CF Industries’ quarterly presentation shows that the stocks-to-use ratio has risen in the past 12 months after a cyclical bottom in 2021, and Mosaic’s presentation follows this trend, reporting a significant decline in urea and grain prices due to rising available inventory. Because farming costs have come down a bit, and inventory, despite rising from its bottoming, is still near cyclical lows, the agricultural industry could see a continuation of its multi-month expansion path. 

First Quarter 2024: Not as Bad as It Seems

FMC Today

FMC Co. stock logo
FMCFMC 90-day performance
FMC
$64.83
-1.92 (-2.88%)
(As of 05/8/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$49.49
$112.10
Dividend Yield
3.58%
P/E Ratio
6.16
Price Target
$71.88
Add to Watchlist
At least management isn’t shy about the reality of FMC’s financials. The company’s press release highlights a 32% decline in annual revenue and a 56% plummet in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Free Cash Flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) is still negative, at a loss of $188 million, though a massive improvement from negative $727 million the year prior.

Despite these contracting financial results, markets are aware of the potential bottoming in the company’s trends. Backing these beliefs, management’s 2024 financial guidance suggests positive EBITDA between $900 million and $1.05 billion and free cash flow is expected to fall between $400 million and $600 million. 

One segment that acted as an outlier was new product introductions (NPIs), particularly within the plant and health sales segment. This segment could play a crucial role in helping the company meet its management's projections for the year. A $50-$75 million cost reduction plan would also boost investor confidence in management's strategy. The question remains: Are markets and Wall Street analysts buying the story?

The Final Votes Are In

Analysts believe FMC’s EPS could grow by as much as 25% in the next 12 months, surpassing the expected 1% from CF Industries. Mosaic was excluded from most of the industry’s potential growth, as analysts project an 11.5% decline in EPS for the year. 

Leading the growth in a growing industry, FMC stock has been bid up by UBS Group analysts, as they now see a valuation of up to $84 a share. The stock would need to rally by 25.7% from today’s prices to prove these targets right. 

Markets are accepting both management’s and analysts’ expectations -- or so the stock’s forward P/E ratio would suggest. Trading at 13.5x places FMC stock above CF’s  12.7x and Mosaic’s 12.2x valuations today. 

Typically, stocks trade at premium P/E valuations for a good reason, and investors can put a finger on FMC’s EPS growth as a good enough one. Despite trading at a premium valuation, the stock’s price action still gives investors a massive gap to be filled on this bullish momentum. 

FMC Co. (FMC) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 9, 2024

Investors can find FMC stock at 57% of its 52-week high today, underperforming the broader S&P 500 by as much as 65% over the past 12 months. Despite the lack of momentum this year, the stock still attracted up to $7.4 billion in institutional investments during the period, bringing its institutional ownership up to 91.9%.

→ Biden replacement revealed? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in FMC right now?

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FMC (FMC)
4.6094 of 5 stars		$64.83-2.9%3.58%6.16Hold$71.88
Mosaic (MOS)
4.5257 of 5 stars		$29.57-1.0%2.84%12.58Hold$38.57
CF Industries (CF)
4.1569 of 5 stars		$73.24-2.3%2.73%12.17Hold$85.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

More From MarketBeat
Tech GIANT’s Plans to Revolutionize Crypto…
from Crypto 101 Media
7 growth stocks that will prove growth is back in 2024
from MarketBeat
Exposed: 10 CENT Crypto to Explode May 20th?
from True Market Insiders
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
from MarketBeat
The 2024 Gold Rush: Unleashing Market Potential
from Priority Gold
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
from MarketBeat
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
from Crypto Swap Profits
The 7 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks That Aren't Tesla
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Palantir Stock Solid Earnings, Sudden Drop
Palantir Stock Solid Earnings, Sudden Drop
Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Search Headlines: