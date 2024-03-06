Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock

Key Points AMD shines amidst the AI revolution, with recent volume and price surges highlighting its resilience and potential.

Despite recent hurdles, the stock has displayed relative strength, suggesting potential for higher highs.

Analysts maintained bullish ratings on AMD despite the consensus price target forecasting a downside, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects despite short-term market fluctuations.

5 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

While Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD might not always steal the spotlight like its competitor Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA, investors in this global semiconductor powerhouse have plenty to cheer about. The company continues to dazzle, particularly in the wake of the AI revolution, with surging demand driving impressive gains, especially seen with a recent breakout in both volume and price.

Despite recent challenges and a negative catalyst, shares of Advanced Micro Devices have remained resilient, reflecting the broader strength of the semiconductor sector.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

With the recent explosive breakout and, even more recently, a negative headline, shares of AMD continue to outperform the overall market and display impressive relative strength and resilience. So it’s certainly worth taking a closer look at AMD to see whether or not higher highs might be on the horizon.

A Snapshot of AMD and Recent Developments

Advanced Micro Devices is a well-established semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, founded in 1969. It plays a crucial role in various sectors of the global economy.

The company operates in two segments: computing and graphics and enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom. Its product portfolio includes microprocessors, chipsets, GPUs, data center solutions, and gaming console technology, making it one of the most versatile semiconductor companies in the market today.

Despite facing regulatory hurdles, the company remains on a trajectory of remarkable growth. The company's stock has surged 39% year-to-date and over 150% over the past year, reflecting investors' confidence in its ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, especially those presented by the surging demand due to AI.

Recent negative news regarding AMD's tailored AI chip for the Chinese market highlights the complexities of operating in a dynamic global environment while also showcasing the company and its stocks’ resilience to shrug off such news and continue its upward trajectory.

AMD’s Recent Earnings and Analysts’ Ratings

In its latest earnings report on January 30th, 2024, AMD showcased resilience, slightly surpassing analysts' expectations with an EPS of $0.77. Quarterly revenue stood at $6.17 billion, marking a 10.2% increase from the previous year. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.2 and a forward P/E of 37.17, while AMD demonstrates robust financial fundamentals, it is most definitely not a value play but rather an aggressive growth name. Forecasts indicate a promising 58.05% growth in earnings for the coming year, reflecting the company's continued momentum.

AMD maintains a Moderate Buy rating based on 27 analyst ratings, underpinned by bullish sentiment despite a nuanced outlook. While the consensus price target forecasts a potential downside of almost 11%, recent analyst actions suggest a more optimistic view. Barclays, for instance, boosted its target from $200 to $235, signaling confidence in AMD's long-term prospects. Similarly, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its overweight rating, reaffirming the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

Higher Highs Approaching for AMD

The stock recently broke out of a prolonged consolidation phase on a higher timeframe, signaling potential for further upside. Despite market fluctuations and a steep selloff on Tuesday, AMD remained above $200, maintaining its gains post-breakout and flexing its resilience. Crucially, sustaining levels above previous resistance points, such as $185, underscores AMD's strength. Monitoring broader sector trends will be essential to gauge AMD's relative performance amidst market volatility.

Despite regulatory challenges and market uncertainties, AMD stands tall, driven by the unstoppable momentum of the AI revolution. Investors can find solace in the company's robust financial performance, bolstered by bullish analyst sentiment and promising growth prospects. As AMD continues to ride the AI wave, navigating challenges with resilience, it remains poised for further success in the fast-evolving semiconductor landscape.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here