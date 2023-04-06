Analyst: Buy This Energy Stock on the Dip

Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) to "outperform" from "market perform" this morning. In addition to a $6 price-target hike, the analyst in coverage called the energy stock a "textbook buy-on-the-dip" case, adding that strong demand for renewables remains despite multiple complications.

CLNE is up 3.5% to trade at $4.35 at last check. After a post-earnings bear gap in late February, the shares have spent the last month consolidating below $4.60. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels stock is down 16.1%.

Long term, the options pits have been bullish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Clean Energy Fuels stock sports a 50-day call/put volume ratio of 46.07 that sits higher than all but 9% of readings from the past year.

Today, however, put volume is running at 13 times the intraday average volume. Options are certainly an intriguing route, per the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 57 ranks higher than just 8% of reading from the past year. What's more, CLNE's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 78 suggests it outperforms volatility expectations.

