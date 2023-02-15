Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
QQQ   304.99 (-0.57%)
AAPL   153.42 (+0.14%)
MSFT   269.27 (-1.07%)
META   176.61 (-1.60%)
GOOGL   94.34 (-0.36%)
AMZN   98.90 (-0.80%)
TSLA   207.11 (-1.02%)
NVDA   222.59 (-3.10%)
NIO   10.19 (-1.16%)
BABA   102.33 (-1.81%)
AMD   83.85 (-2.44%)
T   19.07 (-0.42%)
F   12.66 (-2.39%)
MU   60.90 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.35 (+1.29%)
GE   82.62 (-1.10%)
DIS   107.10 (-0.52%)
AMC   4.62 (+2.67%)
PFE   43.48 (-0.55%)
PYPL   77.58 (+0.41%)
NFLX   356.12 (-1.07%)
Analyst Calls Oil Stock "Underappreciated"

Tue., February 14, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) is buzzing this morning, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the oil company to "buy" from "neutral" with an $81 price target, calling the stock "underappreciated," after lagging behind its peers the past six months. At last glance, OXY was up 2.2% at $66.18. 

On the charts, the $60 level has provided a floor for pullbacks since the start of the year. A confluence of several long-term moving averages is lingering just above the shares, however, including their 140-day trendline. Year-to-date, the equity is up 5.2%. 

There's plenty of room for more analysts to shift optimistic, as 17 of the 28 in coverage carry a "hold" or worse rating on OXY. Meanwhile, short interest represents 5.4% of the stock's available float, or four days' worth of pent-up buying power. 

Now could be a good time to weigh in with options, as Occidental Petroleum stock sports affordable premium at the moment. This is per its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 44% that ranks in the 16th percentile of its annual range.

