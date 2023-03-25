S&P 500   3,970.99
AP source: President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Federal Aviation Administration has withdrawn his nomination.

Sat., March 25, 2023 | The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — AP source: President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Federal Aviation Administration has withdrawn his nomination.

