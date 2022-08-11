Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)

Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

Thu., August 11, 2022 | The Associated Press


A sign is shown in front of an McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Chicago-based company said, Tuesday, July 26, it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.55 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's will start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country's return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia.

The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia's invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald's employees in the country.

McDonald's said Thursday that it will begin gradually reopening some restaurants in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine, where other companies are doing business away from the fighting. Western businesses like Nike, KFC and Spanish clothing retailer Mango are open in Kyiv.

“We’ve spoken extensively to our employees who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants in Ukraine reopen," Paul Pomroy, corporate senior vice president of international operated markets, said in a message to employees. “In recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger."

The Ukrainian economy has been severely damaged by the war and restarting businesses, even in a limited capacity, would help. The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine's economy to shrink by 35% this year.

McDonald's has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn't say how many would reopen, when that would happen or which locations would be the first to welcome back customers. Over the next few months, the company said it will start working with vendors to get supplies into restaurants, prepare those stores, bring back employees and launch safety procedures with the war still raging to the east.

While it will start to reopen in Ukraine, McDonald’s has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia to a franchise owner. That came three decades after McDonald’s opened its first location in Moscow, becoming a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions.


McDonald's had shuttered hundreds of Russian locations in March, costing the company about $55 million per month. Selling its Russian restaurants was the first time the company has “de-arched,” or exited a major market.

Alexander Govor, who held a license for 25 McDonald's outposts in Siberia, has begun reopening former McDonald's locations under the name Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-period.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)
2.544 of 5 stars		$261.36+0.5%2.11%32.19Moderate Buy$284.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in McDonald's right now?

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.