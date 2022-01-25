Bills-Chiefs is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl

S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)

Bills-Chiefs is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer


Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

NEW YORK (AP) — The epic football playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City reached nearly 43 million television viewers on Sunday, the most for any event since last year's Super Bowl as the NFL struck gold with its rousing weekend.

The four games averaged 38.2 TV and digital viewers, up 20% over last year and the best ever for the league's divisional round of playoffs, the Nielsen company said on Tuesday.

Each game saw a tie broken on the last play, meaning the audience swelled toward the end as they reached a climax. When the Bills-Chiefs game headed into overtime, there were 51.7 million people watching, Nielsen said.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game averaged 40 million viewers, but after Tom Brady helped the Bucs back from a 27-3 deficit to a tie, the audience jumped to 49.2 million people.

In the fourth quarter, the Bills-Chiefs game had a 90 audience share in Kansas City — meaning 90% of televisions on at the time were tuned in to the game, Nielsen said. That's an astonishing figure at a time of audience fragmentation. In Buffalo, the share was 86 at the same time.

Blessed with the weekend's best game, and in the evening, CBS won the week, averaging 10.4 million viewers in prime time. Fox had 7.9 million, ABC had 4.1 million, NBC had 3.1 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 940,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 2.38 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 1.85 million, MSNBC had 1.15 million, HGTV had 1.13 million and Hallmark had 951,000.

Nielsen did not immediately post averages for the evening newscasts.

For the week of Jan. 17-23, the top 20 broadcasts in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Playoffs: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS, 42.74 million.

2. NFL Playoffs: San Francisco at Green Bay, Fox, 36.92 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 26.94 million.

4. “NFL Postgame,” CBS, 26.91 million.

5. NFL Playoffs: Arizona at L.A. Rams, ABC, 12.78 million.

6. “NCIS: Hawai'i,” CBS, 9.79 million.

7. NFL Playoffs: Arizona at L.A. Rams, ESPN, 8.83 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.98 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.45 million.

10. “NFL Pregame,” ABC, 7.41 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.27 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.26 million.

13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.68 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.27 million.

15. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.79 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.78 million.

17. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.74 million.

18. “"Bob Hearts Abishola," CBS, 5.49 million.

19. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.44 million.

20. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 5.43 million.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.