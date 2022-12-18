BioNTech Announces Plans for Taiwan Clinical Trial Hub

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced plans today for a clinical trial hub in Taiwan for its MRNA-based cancer immunotherapies. The move comes as part of the company's Asia-Pacific expansion, with the first clinical trial site to be activated to evaluate its candidate treatment against head and neck cancer. At last check, BNTX is off 0.8% at $180.54.

The security has added 42.3% in the last six months, but year-over-year it maintains a hefty 36.1% deficit. Prior to today's pullback, shares had been rallying from a dip to the $118 level, but a new ceiling currently appears to be forming around the $190 region.

Calls are all the rage in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 4.66 ranks higher than 99% of readings from the last 12 months, meaning long calls have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

BioNTech stock sports affordable options at the moment, too. This is per its Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) of 55%, which ranks in the relatively low 12th percentile of readings from the past 12 months.

