S&P 500   3,814.27 (-0.19%)
DOW   30,991.60 (+0.14%)
QQQ   283.85 (+0.11%)
AAPL   139.79 (+1.71%)
MSFT   260.53 (+1.58%)
META   164.22 (+2.20%)
GOOGL   2,232.09 (-0.36%)
AMZN   109.39 (+1.85%)
TSLA   685.35 (-1.81%)
NVDA   155.00 (-3.02%)
NIO   21.78 (-2.59%)
BABA   115.64 (-0.96%)
AMD   77.92 (-3.54%)
MU   55.90 (-3.39%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   21.00 (+1.89%)
GE   63.49 (-3.63%)
F   11.56 (-2.12%)
DIS   95.98 (+0.06%)
AMC   13.86 (+3.59%)
PFE   51.19 (+1.05%)
PYPL   71.44 (-0.53%)
NFLX   177.92 (-0.94%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.98 to $109.78 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.72 to $116.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $6.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.70 to $1,817.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $20.74 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.54 Japanese yen from 136.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.0442 from $1.0523.


