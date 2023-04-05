Comcast Stock Brushes Off Analyst Upgrade

Keybanc upgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to "overweight" from "sector weight" this morning, citing growth potential in its investment in Universal's Epic Universe, an upcoming theme park, and the company's EBITDA margins. CMCSA is 0.2% lower to trade at $37.64 at last check, however.

Comcast stock is up 8% since the start of the year. Its 120-day moving average kept losses in check throughout March, and the security last week broke above its 80-day trendline, as well as familiar pressure at the $37 level. A short-term drop was on the way, however, as CMCSA's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 76.3 sits on the cusp of "overbought" territory.

Of the 35 analysts in coverage, 19 now carry a "buy" or better rating, with 14 a "hold," and two a "sell" or worse. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $43.84 is a 16% premium to current levels.

Now could be a good time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 23%, which sits in the 12th percentile of its annual range.

Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 89 out of 100, meaning CMCSA has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

