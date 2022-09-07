S&P 500   3,979.87 (+1.83%)
DOW   31,581.28 (+1.40%)
QQQ   298.71 (+1.93%)
AAPL   155.77 (+0.80%)
MSFT   257.96 (+1.86%)
META   160.13 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   109.28 (+2.31%)
AMZN   129.42 (+2.62%)
TSLA   283.41 (+3.28%)
NVDA   137.04 (+1.77%)
NIO   17.49 (+2.22%)
BABA   90.62 (+2.45%)
AMD   79.92 (+1.52%)
T   16.87 (+0.48%)
MU   54.97 (-0.47%)
CGC   3.42 (+4.91%)
F   15.45 (+2.79%)
GE   73.59 (+1.98%)
DIS   112.70 (+2.37%)
AMC   8.56 (+4.52%)
PYPL   94.94 (+3.63%)
PFE   46.18 (+0.92%)
NFLX   229.06 (+4.89%)
Coupa Software, Glaukos rise; Occidental Petroleum falls

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

EQT Corp., up 57 cents to $46.

The natural gas company announced the purchase of gas and pipeline assets and doubled its stock buyback program.

Coupa Software Inc., up $10 to $65.82.

The software company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

HealthEquity Inc., up 64 cents to $64.08.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.45 to $65.43.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Target Corp., up $7.21 to $170.79.

The retailer is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.

United Parcel Service Inc., up 33 cents to $196.29.

The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season.

Glaukos Corp., up $8.91 to $57.01.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential glaucoma treatment.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc., up $5.88 to $47.81.

The sporting goods retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
EQT (EQT)
2.7606 of 5 stars		$45.92+1.1%1.31%-16.88Buy$53.15
Coupa Software (COUP)
2.2524 of 5 stars		$65.89+18.0%N/A-13.61Hold$88.28
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
2.1795 of 5 stars		$65.44-2.2%0.79%6.45Hold$70.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

