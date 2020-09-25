Czechs to acquire Israeli air defense system in $400M deal

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic wants to buy a new air defense system for its military from the Israeli government, the defense ministry said on Friday.
The Czechs want to acquire the SPYDER system, which is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and is capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons.
Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system would be key modernizing the Czech armed forces.
It would replace an obsolete ant-aircraft Soviet-era 2K12 KUB system to defend military and civilian centers such as industrial hubs, nuclear power plants, airports and other important facilities.
The Czech military said it had analyzed nine systems from seven producers before deciding on the Israeli one.
The defense ministry expects a deal worth some $430 million to be signed early in 2021 with the delivery two years later.
7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure
Biotech stocks are some of the most volatile for investors to include in their portfolio. And that volatility can be hard to predict. Biotech companies don’t have a firm correlation with the overall economy. And what can add to the challenge is that many of these companies are small-cap companies that are not well-known names.
These small biotech stocks may shoot higher based on a vaccine or drug candidate that gets national attention. But these small-cap stock also reflect the adage of letting the buyer beware. Because the stark reality for many investors is that the vast majority of these treatments never make it past clinical trials. And that means that a stock that goes up rapidly can move down just as fast.
We’re seeing that right now with the multitude of companies that are competing in the race towards a vaccine and/or treatment for Covid-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. And if you’ve been good at timing the market, you could have made some good money on some of these candidates.
Of course, if you held the stock too long, you could have lost your shirt as well.
That doesn’t mean however that buy and hold investors should avoid the biotech sector altogether. There are still some attractively priced small-cap biotech companies that are working on treatments for a range of conditions that provide them with a large addressable base. And we’ve identified seven of these stocks in this special presentation.
View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure".