QQQ   281.36 (+0.14%)
AAPL   136.03 (+0.94%)
MSFT   240.28 (+0.44%)
META   135.15 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-1.00%)
AMZN   95.87 (-2.29%)
TSLA   132.22 (+8.02%)
NVDA   177.07 (+4.78%)
NIO   11.39 (-3.47%)
BABA   115.35 (-1.42%)
AMD   71.54 (+0.76%)
T   19.32 (-1.18%)
MU   56.80 (-0.23%)
F   12.65 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.70 (+3.45%)
GE   80.50 (+0.37%)
DIS   99.89 (+0.49%)
AMC   6.01 (+18.77%)
PFE   46.00 (-3.87%)
PYPL   80.19 (+0.89%)
NFLX   326.43 (-1.92%)
Goldman Sachs, Shockwave fall; Morgan Stanley, Roblox rise

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $24.08 to $349.92.

The investment bank reported weak fourth-quarter financial results as deals dried up.

National Instruments Corp., up $5.07 to $52.04.

Emerson is going public with a $7.6 billion bid for the maker of scientific measuring equipment.

Morgan Stanley, up $5.42 to $97.08.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Signature Bank, up $2.81 to $121.18.

The bank’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Roblox Corp., up $3.91 to $37.12.

The online game platform gave investors an encouraging December update on active users and other key metrics.

Shockwave Medical Inc., down $9.41 to $192.50.

The medical device company is buying Neovasc Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $7.47 to $111.18.

The flooring maker warned investors that inflation and weakening consumer demand are hurting earnings.

Travelers Companies Inc., down $8.92 to $185.

The insurance company's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mohawk Industries (MHK)
1.8887 of 5 stars		$111.21-6.3%N/A43.10Hold$132.36
National Instruments (NATI)
2.518 of 5 stars		$52.12+11.0%2.15%49.64Moderate Buy$47.86
Morgan Stanley (MS)
2.5104 of 5 stars		$97.04+5.9%3.19%14.08Hold$93.61
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
2.9355 of 5 stars		$351.84-5.9%2.84%9.37Moderate Buy$400.36
Signature Bank (SBNY)
3.0417 of 5 stars		$121.27+2.4%1.85%5.92Moderate Buy$190.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

