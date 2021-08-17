How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Tuesday, as data showed the coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite fell. The U.S. Commerce Department reported a drop in retail sales during July that was bigger than Wall Street had anticipated. Shares of Home Depot fell after the company told investors that sales were slowing compared to last year, when locked-down Americans undertook home improvement projects.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.63 points, or 0.7%, to 4,448.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.12 points, or 0.8%, to 35,343.28.

The Nasdaq fell 137.58 points, or 0.9%, to 14,656.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,177.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 19.92 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 172.10 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 166.72 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 45.93 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 692.01 points, or 18.4%.

The Dow is up 4,736.80 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,767.90 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.32 points, or 10.2%.

