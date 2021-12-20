S&P 500   4,620.64
DOW   35,365.44
QQQ   379.26
Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy
Global stocks fall on virus concern, tighter Fed policy
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'
Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
S&P 500   4,620.64
DOW   35,365.44
QQQ   379.26
Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy
Global stocks fall on virus concern, tighter Fed policy
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'
Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
S&P 500   4,620.64
DOW   35,365.44
QQQ   379.26
Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy
Global stocks fall on virus concern, tighter Fed policy
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'
Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
S&P 500   4,620.64
DOW   35,365.44
QQQ   379.26
Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy
Global stocks fall on virus concern, tighter Fed policy
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'
Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

Monday, December 20, 2021 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer


Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations on Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.

The eight men and four women on the jury took the weekend off after Judge Edward Davila handed them the case late Friday afternoon. They are charged with deciding whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. If convicted on all counts, Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in prison.

The trial revolves around allegations that Holmes duped investors, business partners and patients about Theranos' technology. She repeatedly claimed that the company's new testing device could scan for hundreds of diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of a needle stuck in a vein.

The concept was so compelling that Theranos and Holmes raised more than $900 million, some of that from billionaire investors such as media magnate Rupert Murdoch and software titan Larry Ellison. The Palo Alto, California, company also negotiated potentially lucrative deals with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway. Holmes soon began to grace national magazine covers as a wunderkind.

Unknown to most people outside Theranos, the company’s blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients who took the tests.

After the flaws were exposed in 2015 and 2016, Theranos eventually collapsed. The Justice Department filed its criminal case in 2018.

In a dramatic turn on the witness stand last month, Holmes testified that her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani had been covertly controlling her diet, her friendships and more while subjecting her to mental, emotional and sexual abuse.

Although the testimony cast Holmes as Balwani's pawn, her defense team did not mention the alleged abuse and its effects on Holmes during closing arguments.

Balwani’s lawyer adamantly denied Holmes’ accusations in court documents that the jury never saw. Jurors also never heard from Balwani, who intended to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he had been called to testify. Balwani, 56, faces similar fraud charges in a separate trial scheduled to begin in February.

That leaves the jury to decide whether the alleged partner abuse may have affected Holmes' decisions at Theranos.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance right now?

Before you consider Walgreens Boots Alliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't on the list.

While Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.