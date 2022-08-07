S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
Learn Microsoft Office for Less Than $30

Sun., August 7, 2022 | Entrepreneur


If there's one thing that practically everybody in the business world has on their resumes, it's Microsoft Office. Most of us have used Microsoft Office at some point, either in school or at a previous job. But do you really know Office well enough to count it as a skill that sets you apart from somebody else?

If you don't, you should. And this accredited Microsoft Office bundle can help you get there.

This three-part bundle is taught by International Open Academy, a leader in online professional development, personal growth, and goal fulfillment. This organization has been accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), demonstrating their excellence in online learning. As such, your training is accredited as well.

You probably know Microsoft Office a little bit, but this bundle will help you take your knowledge of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to the next level. You'll learn how to properly format documents, embed objects from other MS Office programs, work with references, insert graphics and images into documents, track changes, and much more. The Excel training will help you navigate Excel and understand its core tools, formulas, and functions. You'll be able to sort, analyze, and interpret data, create visualizations, better organize your worksheets and data, and much more. Finally, the PowerPoint course will help you create eye-catching, engaging slideshows and presentations that clearly present information in a compelling manner. You'll learn how to create links, charts, and infographics to amp up your presentations and learn how to make presentations for a wide variety of projects.

If you don't know MS Office as well as you think you should, this MS Office training is for you. Get it on sale for just $29 now.

Prices subject to change.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

