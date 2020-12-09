Lowe's, Cardtronics rise; FireEye, GameStop fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
FireEye Inc., down $2.03 to $13.49.
The computer security software maker said it was hacked in a sophisticated state-sponsored attack.
GameStop Corp., down $3.28 to $13.66.
The video game retailer reported disappointing third-quarter sales.
MTS Systems Corp., up $19.97 to $58.49.
Amphenol is buying the maker of test systems and industrial sensors for about $1.7 billion.
Cardtronics Plc., up $8.24 to $34.11.
Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital proposed buying the ATM operator.
AeroVironment Inc., down $2.01 to $88.44.
The maker of unmanned aircraft beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Photronics Inc., down $2.10 to $11.11.
The electronics imaging company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue.
Encompass Health Corp., up $4.75 to $85.95.
The health care services company is considering selling its home health and hospice business.
Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $8.89 to $160.13.
The home improvement chain announced a $15 billion stock buyback program.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election
Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.
Historical evidence shows that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.
What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. Certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.
Rather, we’re taking a look at companies and stocks that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.
And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks,” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.
View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".