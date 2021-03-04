Marvell Technology, Okta fall; Burlington, Colfax rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $5.47 to $40.10.

The chipmaker said it expects to deal with supply problems through 2022.

Okta Inc. down $15 to $226.22.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a surprisingly weak fiscal first-quarter earnings forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $3.72 to $139.47.

A slide by the broader technology sector dragged down the software company, despite its solid fourth-quarter financial report.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $2.26 to $27.69.

The teen clothing retailer beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Colfax Corp., up $2.60 to $47.79.

The manufacturing and engineering company plans to split into two separate companies.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $1.50 to $29.90.

The food wholesaler extended its primary grocery distribution deal with Amazon's Whole Foods Market.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $28.38 to $281.99.

The discount retailer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $11.78 to $24.37.

The maker of mattresses and bed pillows reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and weak revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 1.6 $27.69 +8.9% 1.99% -21.80 Buy $23.00 Okta (OKTA) 1.6 $226.22 -6.2% N/A -117.21 Buy $254.90 Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) 2.5 $40.10 -12.0% 0.60% 18.39 Buy $48.72 Splunk (SPLK) 2.0 $139.47 -2.6% N/A -27.95 Buy $212.44 Colfax (CFX) 1.4 $47.79 +5.8% N/A -955.80 Buy $36.96 United Natural Foods (UNFI) 1.4 $29.90 +5.3% N/A 15.74 Hold $21.67