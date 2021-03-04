QQQ   304.10 (-1.64%)
Marvell Technology, Okta fall; Burlington, Colfax rise

Thursday, March 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $5.47 to $40.10.

The chipmaker said it expects to deal with supply problems through 2022.

Okta Inc. down $15 to $226.22.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a surprisingly weak fiscal first-quarter earnings forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $3.72 to $139.47.

A slide by the broader technology sector dragged down the software company, despite its solid fourth-quarter financial report.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $2.26 to $27.69.

The teen clothing retailer beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Colfax Corp., up $2.60 to $47.79.

The manufacturing and engineering company plans to split into two separate companies.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $1.50 to $29.90.

The food wholesaler extended its primary grocery distribution deal with Amazon's Whole Foods Market.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $28.38 to $281.99.

The discount retailer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $11.78 to $24.37.

The maker of mattresses and bed pillows reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and weak revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)1.6$27.69+8.9%1.99%-21.80Buy$23.00
Okta (OKTA)1.6$226.22-6.2%N/A-117.21Buy$254.90
Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)2.5$40.10-12.0%0.60%18.39Buy$48.72
Splunk (SPLK)2.0$139.47-2.6%N/A-27.95Buy$212.44
Colfax (CFX)1.4$47.79+5.8%N/A-955.80Buy$36.96
United Natural Foods (UNFI)1.4$29.90+5.3%N/A15.74Hold$21.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


