Marvell Technology, Okta fall; Burlington, Colfax rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $5.47 to $40.10.
The chipmaker said it expects to deal with supply problems through 2022.
Okta Inc. down $15 to $226.22.
The cloud identity management company gave investors a surprisingly weak fiscal first-quarter earnings forecast.
Splunk Inc., down $3.72 to $139.47.
A slide by the broader technology sector dragged down the software company, despite its solid fourth-quarter financial report.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $2.26 to $27.69.
The teen clothing retailer beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Colfax Corp., up $2.60 to $47.79.
The manufacturing and engineering company plans to split into two separate companies.
United Natural Foods Inc., up $1.50 to $29.90.
The food wholesaler extended its primary grocery distribution deal with Amazon's Whole Foods Market.
Burlington Stores Inc., up $28.38 to $281.99.
The discount retailer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Purple Innovation Inc., down $11.78 to $24.37.
The maker of mattresses and bed pillows reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and weak revenue.
