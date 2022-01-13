S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris in her office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. President Lopez Obrador announced on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, that he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup.

In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico.

The U.S. banking giant Citigroup announced Tuesday it would sell its Citibanamex retail banking operations in Mexico as part of a worldwide strategy to focus on the corporate market.

López Obrador’s comment is likely to draw scrutiny, given his sometimes close, sometimes troubled relations with two Mexican business magnates.

One, retail and banking magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, wrote in his Twitter account he was weighing a bid for the bank. Salinas Pliego already runs the smaller Banco Azteca.

“I have always believed in and invested in Mexico and Mexicans,” Salinas Pliego wrote. “For that reason, I have asked my team to analyze the advisability of acquiring Citibanamex, and doubling down my bet on Mexico, Mexicans and their future.”

López Obrador gave the U.S. ambassadorship to a former associate of Salinas Pliego. He has also included the tycoon in government business deals and proposed a bill on dollar purchases by the central bank that analysts say would have benefitted Sanlinas Pliego. That proposal was later largely dropped.

But many doubt Salinas Pliego could raise the $12 billion to $15 billion that analysts think Citibanamex might cost.

The other magnate, Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man, has interests mainly in telecoms and construction, but also owns a small bank.

While the president has cordial relations with Slim — the two were seen breakfasting together recently — Slim has also been bruised by allegations of construction defects on an elevated subway line in Mexico City that collapsed last year, killing 26 people. Slim’s company has pledged to repair the line at its own expense.

Mexican authorities said Wednesday they are going to keep a close eye on Citigroup’s proposed sale, noting the transaction poses “delicate” regulatory issues.

Citibanamex is Mexico’s third-largest bank and regulators are apparently concerned that whoever acquires it could accumulate too big a share of the banking market.

The country’s Finance Department said in a statement Wednesday, “The exit of such a large retail bank from our country poses delicate questions for finance and regulatory authorities ... including the fundamental issue of market concentration.”

The president made his remarks about Citibanamex in a video posted to his social media accounts. López Obrador has been absent from his usual morning news briefings while he recovers from COVID-19, and has been posting videos from his office instead.

López Obrador said he was recovering and had never had serious symptoms, claiming “this variant has very light symptoms. It's the equivalent of a cold." Officials have suggested, but not confirmed, he has the omicron variant.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Citigroup (C)3.5$66.93-1.3%3.05%6.64Buy$79.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.