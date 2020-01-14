S&P 500   3,286.22 (-0.06%)
DOW   28,979.91 (+0.25%)
QQQ   220.68 (-0.12%)
AAPL   316.67 (-0.09%)
FB   221.26 (-0.29%)
MSFT   163.40 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   1,439.75 (-0.02%)
CGC   22.96 (-0.65%)
NVDA   248.55 (-1.36%)
BABA   227.26 (-1.40%)
MU   56.92 (-0.92%)
GE   12.12 (+0.00%)
TSLA   538.29 (+2.56%)
AMD   48.47 (-0.55%)
ACB   1.72 (+1.18%)
F   9.26 (+0.22%)
NFLX   336.68 (-0.66%)
BAC   35.54 (+1.37%)
GILD   64.13 (-0.28%)
DIS   142.56 (-0.92%)
MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion.

The joint venture includes private-equity and real estate company Blackstone Group and MGM Growth Properties LLC. The joint venture will be owned 50.1% by MGM Growth Properties and 49.9% by Blackstone. It will also acquire the real estate assets of Mandalay Bay from MGM Growth Properties and lease both properties to MGM Resorts for an initial rent of $292 million.

MGM Resorts anticipates cash proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion.

MGM Resorts announced in October that it was selling the real estate of Bellagio to a joint venture with Blackstone for about $4.25 billion. Last month MGM Resort said it closed on the sale of Circus Circus Las Vegas and 37 adjacent acres for $825 million.

The deal announced is targeted to close in the first quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)$33.19-0.5%1.57%33.53Hold$31.90
MGM Growth Properties (MGP)$30.90+0.2%6.08%13.86Buy$34.50

