S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Tue., February 28, 2023 | The Associated Press

A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn't come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they'll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won't stay in the open position should contact their dealers.



10

