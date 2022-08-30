S&P 500   3,986.16 (-1.10%)
DOW   31,790.87 (-0.96%)
QQQ   301.02 (-1.11%)
AAPL   158.91 (-1.53%)
MSFT   262.97 (-0.85%)
META   157.16 (-1.26%)
GOOGL   108.94 (-0.44%)
AMZN   128.73 (-0.82%)
TSLA   277.70 (-2.50%)
NVDA   154.68 (-2.11%)
NIO   19.83 (+0.10%)
BABA   93.84 (-2.86%)
AMD   86.94 (-1.75%)
T   17.82 (+0.22%)
MU   56.30 (-1.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-7.07%)
F   15.45 (-0.77%)
GE   75.13 (-1.21%)
DIS   112.43 (-0.97%)
AMC   9.27 (-2.11%)
PYPL   91.80 (-0.93%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.82%)
NFLX   220.65 (-1.75%)
Photronics, Conn's fall; Best Buy, Big Lots rise

Tue., August 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up $1.19 to $74.89.

The electronics retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., down $3.06 to $71.08.

The energy company fell along with prices for oil.

Big Lots Inc., up $2.53 to $24.08.

The discount retailer’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Conn's Inc., down 45 cents to $10.86.

The retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Photronics Inc., down $5.13 to $16.64.

The electronics imaging company gave investors a discouraging profit and revenue forecast.

First Solar Inc., up 62 cents to $122.31.

The largest U.S. solar company plans to invest $1.2 billion to expand U.S. production.

Twitter Inc., down 72 cents to $39.32.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy the social media company.

Newmont Corp., down 61 cents to $42.20.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

