Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)

Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some shuffling among owners could result in rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names at some of the Las Vegas Strip's most iconic properties.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of the venerable Bally’s Las Vegas, announced this week that it plans to rename its heart-of-the-Strip towers the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drawing on a name made famous at a downtown gambling hall that was the original home of the World Series of Poker.

A few blocks down Las Vegas Boulevard, the famed Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated, according to the director of the company offering to buy out Rhode Island-based casino owner Bally’s Corp. Bally’s Corp. is buying the nearly 1,500-room resort — a Rat Pack-era attraction once known for its mob ties.

“We’re open to it all,” Soohyung Kim, founding partner of investment firm Standard General, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including possibly leveling the tower and redeveloping the 35-acre Strip property to give Bally’s Corp. a glittery new Las Vegs Strip address.

“It’s hard to be a national gaming company without a presence in Las Vegas,” Kim told the newspaper.

At The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the landmark volcano that has spit fire since the hotel opened in 1989 is destined to be snuffed out once Hard Rock International acquires operations of the Polynesian-themed property in a cash deal with MGM Resorts International worth nearly $1.1 billion.

Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, plans to build a massive guitar-shaped hotel.

At the new Horseshoe, Caesars Entertainment said work will begin this spring to renovate and rename the 2,800-room Bally’s, which opened in late 1973 as the MGM Grand Hotel, and then move the World Series of Poker to the Strip for the first time.

The tournament began in 1970 at the Horseshoe Club, a downtown hotel founded by Texas gambler Benny Binion in 1951. It moved in 2005 to the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino, where the pandemic-delayed 52nd version of the marquee event was held last November.

This year it will be at the Horseshoe and adjacent Paris Las Vegas from May 31 to July 19, Caesars said Wednesday in a statement.

“As we move WSOP to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time, that it will happen at Horseshoe makes it incredibly special,” said Ty Stewart, a Caesars senior vice president and tournament executive director.

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)2.6$41.63+2.5%0.02%32.02Buy$50.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.