Stocks open mixed on Wall Street; Disney sends Dow higher













Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for communications and health care companies are checked by weakness in energy and other sectors. The S&P 500 was little changed in the first few minutes of trading Friday. The Nasdaq composite was also little changed, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, largely due to a gain in Disney, which reported solid quarterly results late Thursday including another big increase in subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service and a rebound in its theme parks business. European markets were higher and Asian market closed lower. Treasury yields held steady.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks mostly rose Friday ahead of more economic releases that could hint at how the delta variant is affecting growth.

France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.2% to 6,895.50, while the DAX in Germany added 0.3% to 15,985.45. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,223.49 in early trading.

Wall Street was set for a muted open. Futures for the broad S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, to 4,457.50 and 35,437.00 respectively. Both indices had closed at record highs for the third-straight day on Thursday.

Traders are digesting U.S. economic releases and tracking the recovery of world's largest economy. Recent Labor Department data showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. Meanwhile, inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July.

Heads will turn to Europe and Asia next week. On the schedule is eurozone and U.K. inflation data, as well as second quarter performance of the eurozone economy.

Over in Asia, Japan and Thailand will report their second quarter growth. While traders won’t “pay much attention to this backdated GDP data,” they will watch how the delta variant is hitting the wider growth trajectory, ING analysts said in a report.

China will also release its industrial output and retail sales figures for July. This comes after the country’s services sector was shown to have rebounded ahead of a fresh COVID-19 wave.

“Industrial production will be watched after the July trade data release, which was regarded to be resilient but missed the consensus,” Lewis Cooper of IHS Markit said.

Asia indices slipped on Friday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% to close at 27,977.15. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.2% to 3,171.29 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.5% to 26,391.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2% to 3,516.30. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,628.90, however. New Zealand’s benchmark jumped, while that of Singapore and Indonesia fell.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $68.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, gave up 39 cents to $70.92 per barrel in London.

The dollar slid to 110.27 yen from Thursday's 110.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.1745 from $1.1738.

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.