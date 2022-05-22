S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10B US investment
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate
DAVOS DIARY: Train, not plane means scenery, carbon cutting
EXPLAINER: What are the key climate themes at Davos?
This Week: New home sales, Fed minutes, Macy’s results

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOUSING MARKET BAROMETER

The Commerce Department issues its April tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday.

Economists forecast that sales slowed again last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of around 750,000 homes. That would be the slowest sales pace since October and the fourth consecutive decline. Sharply higher borrowing costs are straining the limits of affordability for many would-be buyers.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Nov. 753,000

Dec. 871,000

Jan. 845,000

Feb. 835,000

March 763,000

April (est.) 750,000

Source: FactSet

CLOSE-UP ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent policymakers' meeting Wednesday.

At the meeting earlier this month, the central bank intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000. The Fed’s goal is to cool spending — and growth — by making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow.

A GOOD START?

Wall Street expects that Macy’s kicked off its latest fiscal year on a good note.

Analysts predict the department store chain’s earnings and revenue increased in the February-April period versus the same quarter last year. Macy’s returned to a profit and posted higher revenue last year despite challenges from inflation to supply chain disruptions. Macy’s delivers its fiscal first-quarter report card Thursday.

