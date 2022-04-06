Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/6/2022

Today will be quiet as far as economic data in concerned, though investors will be watching the release of the FOMC's latest meeting minutes.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 6:

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX -- $46.90) designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. Greenbrier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM -- $83.12) manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. RPM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN -- $50.03) recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. Schnitzer Steel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL -- $38.40) provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. Simply Good Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY -- $7.03) engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. Tilray will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI -- $19.71) operates as an apparel company. Levi Strauss will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP -- $16.84) provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Resources Connection will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM -- $11.80) develops social software platform for content planning and publishing. Sprinklr will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims will be out on Thursday in addition to consumer credit data later in the day.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.