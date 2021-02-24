Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year

S&P 500   3,870.85 (-1.39%)
DOW   31,662.80 (-0.94%)
QQQ   317.73 (-1.97%)
AAPL   123.05 (-1.83%)
MSFT   231.63 (-1.24%)
FB   260.26 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   2,039.07 (-2.15%)
AMZN   3,122.58 (-1.17%)
TSLA   705.25 (-4.96%)
NVDA   551.13 (-4.97%)
BABA   245.70 (-1.85%)
CGC   34.80 (-2.25%)
GE   12.94 (-1.37%)
MU   90.55 (-2.13%)
NIO   48.81 (-5.88%)
AMD   84.38 (-2.94%)
T   29.02 (-1.23%)
F   12.11 (-1.30%)
ACB   11.38 (-2.23%)
DIS   194.50 (-1.52%)
BA   221.72 (-3.32%)
NFLX   547.29 (-1.11%)
BAC   36.15 (-0.63%)
S&P 500   3,870.85 (-1.39%)
DOW   31,662.80 (-0.94%)
QQQ   317.73 (-1.97%)
AAPL   123.05 (-1.83%)
MSFT   231.63 (-1.24%)
FB   260.26 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   2,039.07 (-2.15%)
AMZN   3,122.58 (-1.17%)
TSLA   705.25 (-4.96%)
NVDA   551.13 (-4.97%)
BABA   245.70 (-1.85%)
CGC   34.80 (-2.25%)
GE   12.94 (-1.37%)
MU   90.55 (-2.13%)
NIO   48.81 (-5.88%)
AMD   84.38 (-2.94%)
T   29.02 (-1.23%)
F   12.11 (-1.30%)
ACB   11.38 (-2.23%)
DIS   194.50 (-1.52%)
BA   221.72 (-3.32%)
NFLX   547.29 (-1.11%)
BAC   36.15 (-0.63%)
S&P 500   3,870.85 (-1.39%)
DOW   31,662.80 (-0.94%)
QQQ   317.73 (-1.97%)
AAPL   123.05 (-1.83%)
MSFT   231.63 (-1.24%)
FB   260.26 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   2,039.07 (-2.15%)
AMZN   3,122.58 (-1.17%)
TSLA   705.25 (-4.96%)
NVDA   551.13 (-4.97%)
BABA   245.70 (-1.85%)
CGC   34.80 (-2.25%)
GE   12.94 (-1.37%)
MU   90.55 (-2.13%)
NIO   48.81 (-5.88%)
AMD   84.38 (-2.94%)
T   29.02 (-1.23%)
F   12.11 (-1.30%)
ACB   11.38 (-2.23%)
DIS   194.50 (-1.52%)
BA   221.72 (-3.32%)
NFLX   547.29 (-1.11%)
BAC   36.15 (-0.63%)
S&P 500   3,870.85 (-1.39%)
DOW   31,662.80 (-0.94%)
QQQ   317.73 (-1.97%)
AAPL   123.05 (-1.83%)
MSFT   231.63 (-1.24%)
FB   260.26 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   2,039.07 (-2.15%)
AMZN   3,122.58 (-1.17%)
TSLA   705.25 (-4.96%)
NVDA   551.13 (-4.97%)
BABA   245.70 (-1.85%)
CGC   34.80 (-2.25%)
GE   12.94 (-1.37%)
MU   90.55 (-2.13%)
NIO   48.81 (-5.88%)
AMD   84.38 (-2.94%)
T   29.02 (-1.23%)
F   12.11 (-1.30%)
ACB   11.38 (-2.23%)
DIS   194.50 (-1.52%)
BA   221.72 (-3.32%)
NFLX   547.29 (-1.11%)
BAC   36.15 (-0.63%)
Log in

Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer


In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year's pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth this year that could surpass last year's pace as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens.

The National Retail Federation said Wednesday it anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year.

Online sales, which are included in the total, are expected to grow between 18% and 23% this year.

Early results show that retail sales last year increased 6.7% compared with the previous year to $4.06 trillion, nearly double the trade group's forecast of at least 3.5% growth. That figure had not accounted for the global pandemic. This figure compares with 3.9% growth in 2019. The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

The group said that it could be the best performance since 2004 when retail sales rose 6.3%.

“Despite the continuing health and economic challenges COVID-19 presents, we are very optimistic that healthy consumer fundamentals, pent-up demand and widespread distribution of the vaccine will generate increased economic growth, retail sales and consumer spending,” said trade group CEO and President Matthew Shay in a statement.

Still, not everyone is participating in strong sales gains. Walmart and other big box stores as well as online behemoth Amazon have benefited from shoppers' accelerated shift online and their embrace of one-stop shopping to limit exposure to the virus. Home improvement stores have also done well as shoppers plow money into their homes.

But clothing stores, which were already struggling before the pandemic, face big challenges as they were forced to temporarily close last spring to reduce the spread of the virus. That only increased the dominance of discounters, which were allowed to stay open. Macy's and others reopened last May and have had a slow recovery. But Macy's offered earlier this week annual forecasts that beat Wall Street forecasts and says it looks to 2021 as a year to recover and rebuild.


7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors

2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.

That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.

To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.

View the "7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.