S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears

UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this June 15, 2018 file photo, United Healthcare correspondence is seen in North Andover, Mass. UnitedHealth's third-quarter performance topped Wall Street's view, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, bolstered by the improving performance of its Optum segment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth's Optum drug benefits division continues to outperform and after putting up better-than-expected numbers for the third quarter, the nation's largest health insurer raised its outlook for 2021 for the third time.

UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the United States. Its Optum segment also runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, UnitedHealth earned $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share. Removing non-recurring items, per-share earnings were $4.52, or 11 cents better than Wall Street had been projecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research expected.

It was also far above the $3.17 billion profit that the Minnetonka, Minnesota, company posted last year.

Shares rose 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is the first insurer to report earnings every quarter, and analysts see it as a bellwether for the sector.

Revenue climbed to $72.34 billion from $65.12 billion, which also topped $71.54 billion expected by industry analysts.

In the Optum unit, revenue rose to $39.8 billion from $35.4 billion. Revenue per customer increased rose 30% to serve 99 million people by quarter's end. It served 98 million people a year earlier.

Optum's prescription business continues to shine. OptumRx adjusted prescriptions climbed 6% as it served more people and as the provision of care and usage of pharmaceuticals has continued to recover over the last year.

The health insurance industry appeared to be emerging from the pandemic after the emergence of vaccines in early 2021, and UnitedHealth had believed it would see the benefits of a return to normalcy in the second half of this year.

Things grew murky by mid-July, however, as the delta variant began to spread, fueling another surge in cases and hospitalizations that grew in July and August. Hospitals again postponed thousands of elective or non-emergency procedures again so staffs could focus on treating COVID-19 patients.

Over the past month, cases have begun to recede rapidly again.

UnitedHealth now foresees its full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $ 18.65 to $18.90 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $18.75 per share.

UnitedHealth has said the forecast includes a potential hit of $1.80 per share from the pandemic.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$403.55+0.1%1.44%26.65Buy$447.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.