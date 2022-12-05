V.F., Tesla fall; Universal Display, Delta rise

S&P 500   3,998.84 (-1.79%)
DOW   33,947.10 (-1.40%)
QQQ   287.30 (-1.79%)
AAPL   146.68 (-0.76%)
MSFT   250.18 (-1.90%)
META   122.41 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   99.44 (-1.00%)
AMZN   90.98 (-3.35%)
TSLA   182.50 (-6.34%)
NVDA   165.99 (-1.64%)
NIO   12.78 (-2.67%)
BABA   90.47 (+0.46%)
AMD   73.50 (-1.97%)
T   18.74 (-1.47%)
MU   53.85 (-1.52%)
CGC   4.33 (+0.93%)
F   13.39 (-3.39%)
GE   84.66 (-2.56%)
DIS   95.92 (-3.53%)
AMC   7.47 (-8.57%)
PYPL   73.62 (-1.39%)
PFE   50.85 (-0.12%)
NFLX   312.65 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   3,998.84 (-1.79%)
DOW   33,947.10 (-1.40%)
QQQ   287.30 (-1.79%)
AAPL   146.68 (-0.76%)
MSFT   250.18 (-1.90%)
META   122.41 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   99.44 (-1.00%)
AMZN   90.98 (-3.35%)
TSLA   182.50 (-6.34%)
NVDA   165.99 (-1.64%)
NIO   12.78 (-2.67%)
BABA   90.47 (+0.46%)
AMD   73.50 (-1.97%)
T   18.74 (-1.47%)
MU   53.85 (-1.52%)
CGC   4.33 (+0.93%)
F   13.39 (-3.39%)
GE   84.66 (-2.56%)
DIS   95.92 (-3.53%)
AMC   7.47 (-8.57%)
PYPL   73.62 (-1.39%)
PFE   50.85 (-0.12%)
NFLX   312.65 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   3,998.84 (-1.79%)
DOW   33,947.10 (-1.40%)
QQQ   287.30 (-1.79%)
AAPL   146.68 (-0.76%)
MSFT   250.18 (-1.90%)
META   122.41 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   99.44 (-1.00%)
AMZN   90.98 (-3.35%)
TSLA   182.50 (-6.34%)
NVDA   165.99 (-1.64%)
NIO   12.78 (-2.67%)
BABA   90.47 (+0.46%)
AMD   73.50 (-1.97%)
T   18.74 (-1.47%)
MU   53.85 (-1.52%)
CGC   4.33 (+0.93%)
F   13.39 (-3.39%)
GE   84.66 (-2.56%)
DIS   95.92 (-3.53%)
AMC   7.47 (-8.57%)
PYPL   73.62 (-1.39%)
PFE   50.85 (-0.12%)
NFLX   312.65 (-2.42%)
S&P 500   3,998.84 (-1.79%)
DOW   33,947.10 (-1.40%)
QQQ   287.30 (-1.79%)
AAPL   146.68 (-0.76%)
MSFT   250.18 (-1.90%)
META   122.41 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   99.44 (-1.00%)
AMZN   90.98 (-3.35%)
TSLA   182.50 (-6.34%)
NVDA   165.99 (-1.64%)
NIO   12.78 (-2.67%)
BABA   90.47 (+0.46%)
AMD   73.50 (-1.97%)
T   18.74 (-1.47%)
MU   53.85 (-1.52%)
CGC   4.33 (+0.93%)
F   13.39 (-3.39%)
GE   84.66 (-2.56%)
DIS   95.92 (-3.53%)
AMC   7.47 (-8.57%)
PYPL   73.62 (-1.39%)
PFE   50.85 (-0.12%)
NFLX   312.65 (-2.42%)

V.F., Tesla fall; Universal Display, Delta rise

Mon., December 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $12.41 to $182.45.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly planning to cut production in China.

V.F. Corp., down $3.71 to $29.51.

The owner of the Vans and North Face brands warned investors weak demand is crimping revenue.

Science Applications International Corp., up $4.70 to $113.96.

The government services and information technology company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Universal Display Corp., up $6.43 to $119.12.

The technology supplier for OLED televisions signed a new license agreement with Samsung Display Co.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.11 to $37.07.

The telecommunications company said the leader of its consumer group stepped down.

SL Green Realty Corp., down $2.55 to $38.06.

The real estate investment trust focused on office buildings in New York City lowered its dividend.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 4 cents to $3.34.

Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly considering a $500M investment in the bank's First Boston spinoff.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 8 cents to $35.79.

Airlines gained ground as China loosened some of its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.1291 of 5 stars		$37.11-2.8%7.03%8.05Hold$48.60
Science Applications International (SAIC)
1.9992 of 5 stars		$113.96+4.3%1.30%24.94Hold$106.43
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.2381 of 5 stars		$35.80+0.3%N/A325.45Moderate Buy$49.56
Universal Display (OLED)
2.7602 of 5 stars		$118.98+5.6%1.01%29.75Moderate Buy$139.56
SL Green Realty (SLG)
2.3669 of 5 stars		$38.10-6.2%9.79%-29.31Hold$55.85
Credit Suisse Group (CS)
2.2447 of 5 stars		$3.35-0.9%1.19%-1.05Hold$6.06
Tesla (TSLA)
2.9485 of 5 stars		$182.35-6.4%N/A56.34Hold$278.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: