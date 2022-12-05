V.F., Tesla fall; Universal Display, Delta rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $12.41 to $182.45.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly planning to cut production in China.

V.F. Corp., down $3.71 to $29.51.

The owner of the Vans and North Face brands warned investors weak demand is crimping revenue.

Science Applications International Corp., up $4.70 to $113.96.

The government services and information technology company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Universal Display Corp., up $6.43 to $119.12.

The technology supplier for OLED televisions signed a new license agreement with Samsung Display Co.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.11 to $37.07.

The telecommunications company said the leader of its consumer group stepped down.

SL Green Realty Corp., down $2.55 to $38.06.

The real estate investment trust focused on office buildings in New York City lowered its dividend.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 4 cents to $3.34.

Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly considering a $500M investment in the bank's First Boston spinoff.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 8 cents to $35.79.

Airlines gained ground as China loosened some of its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

