S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   295.46 (-1.60%)
AAPL   151.94 (-0.66%)
MSFT   249.31 (-3.68%)
META   161.16 (-3.29%)
GOOGL   107.51 (+0.41%)
AMZN   115.80 (-4.41%)
TSLA   779.99 (-3.14%)
NVDA   166.25 (-2.34%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.62 (+0.55%)
AMD   85.63 (-2.18%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.31 (-1.19%)
GE   71.52 (+4.62%)
F   12.55 (-2.26%)
DIS   99.88 (-2.74%)
AMC   14.04 (-5.84%)
PFE   52.31 (+1.04%)
PYPL   76.89 (-5.83%)
NFLX   214.25 (-1.95%)
Walmart, Shopify fall; 3M, GE rise

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Shutterstock Inc., down $4.68 to $54.40.

The stock images and video provider posted second-quarter sales and profit that missed Wall Street expectations.

Walmart Inc., down $10.04 to $121.98.

The retail giant cut its profit outlook, saying rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on higher-margin goods.

3M Co., up $6.63 to $140.75.

The maker of Post-it notes reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's forecasts and said it will spin off its health care business.

General Electric Co., up $3.15 to $71.51.

The industrial conglomerate's strong results were fueled by strong sales and improved margins at its aviation business.

Hubbell Inc., up $8.55 to $204.08.

The seller of lighting fixtures delivered second-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' forecasts and raised its full-year guidance.

Shopify Inc., down $5.16 to $31.55.

The online store will cut about 1,000 employees as it reckons with an unexpected sales downturn after pandemic-fueled growth.

Aaron’s Co., down $2.37 to $13.13.

The Atlanta-based lease-to-own appliance store lowered its profit guidance and warned it expects inflation to hurt demand.

Coinbase Global Inc., down $14.14 to $52.93.

The cryptocurrency trading platform is facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its cryptocurrency listings, according to a report.

Hubbell (HUBB)
2.0088 of 5 stars		$204.02+4.3%2.06%22.25Hold$200.67
General Electric (GE)
3.2333 of 5 stars		$71.52+4.6%0.45%-15.62Moderate Buy$107.43
Shopify (SHOP)
1.7091 of 5 stars		C$40.69-13.6%N/A254.31HoldC$1,977.00
