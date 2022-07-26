Walmart, Shopify fall; 3M, GE rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Shutterstock Inc., down $4.68 to $54.40.

The stock images and video provider posted second-quarter sales and profit that missed Wall Street expectations.

Walmart Inc., down $10.04 to $121.98.

The retail giant cut its profit outlook, saying rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on higher-margin goods.

3M Co., up $6.63 to $140.75.

The maker of Post-it notes reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's forecasts and said it will spin off its health care business.

General Electric Co., up $3.15 to $71.51.

The industrial conglomerate's strong results were fueled by strong sales and improved margins at its aviation business.

Hubbell Inc., up $8.55 to $204.08.

The seller of lighting fixtures delivered second-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' forecasts and raised its full-year guidance.

Shopify Inc., down $5.16 to $31.55.

The online store will cut about 1,000 employees as it reckons with an unexpected sales downturn after pandemic-fueled growth.

Aaron’s Co., down $2.37 to $13.13.

The Atlanta-based lease-to-own appliance store lowered its profit guidance and warned it expects inflation to hurt demand.

Coinbase Global Inc., down $14.14 to $52.93.

The cryptocurrency trading platform is facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its cryptocurrency listings, according to a report.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.