ADF Group FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atrium Research

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ADF Group in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for ADF Group's current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

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ADF Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$5.69 and a 52-week high of C$11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.17%.The firm had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

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