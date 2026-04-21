Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

ADF Group FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atrium Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ADF Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Atrium Research cut ADF Group’s FY2027 EPS estimate from $1.72 to $1.39 per share (the consensus full-year estimate is $0.20).
  • In the most recent quarter ADF Group reported C$0.23 EPS on C$78.79 million of revenue, with a 15.07% return on equity and a 10.17% net margin.
  • Shares opened at C$9.35 and were trading up ~2.6%; the company has a market cap of C$266.97M, a P/E of 10.05, a 52-week range of C$5.69–C$11.60, solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.74, current ratio 2.21) and low leverage (debt/equity 22.67).
  • Interested in ADF Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ADF Group in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for ADF Group's current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

ADF Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$5.69 and a 52-week high of C$11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.17%.The firm had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter.

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for ADF Group (TSE:DRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ADF Group Right Now?

Before you consider ADF Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADF Group wasn't on the list.

While ADF Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines