Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today - April 6th

Tempus AI, Hut 8, SoundHound AI, Upstart, and Rezolve AI are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop AI technologies (such as machine‑learning software, AI services, or specialized hardware) or whose core businesses are substantially powered by AI. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the economic potential of AI, typically accepting higher growth expectations, concentrated industry exposure, and increased valuation and regulatory/technological risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.
Tempus AI (TEM)
Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM
Hut 8 (HUT)
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT
SoundHound AI (SOUN)
SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN
Upstart (UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST
Rezolve AI (RZLV)
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLV
Further Reading
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