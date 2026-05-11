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Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Fluence Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fluence Energy (FLNC), Hut 8 (HUT), and Tempus AI (TEM) were highlighted as the top AI stocks to watch because they posted the highest dollar trading volume recently.
  • Fluence Energy combines energy storage hardware with AI-enabled software-as-a-service for renewable and storage applications across multiple global regions.
  • Hut 8 focuses on data centers for digital asset mining, computing, and AI, while Tempus AI uses artificial intelligence to advance precision medicine in healthcare.
  • Interested in Fluence Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fluence Energy, Hut 8, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell, or heavily rely on AI technologies in their business operations. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies seen as likely to benefit from the growth of AI, such as chipmakers, software firms, cloud providers, and businesses building AI-driven products or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fluence Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

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