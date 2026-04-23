Bank OZK Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Bank OZK NASDAQ: OZK executives emphasized continued momentum in the company’s Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) platform, discussed efforts to manage deposit pricing amid competition, and provided updated commentary on credit trends in its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) portfolio during the bank’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call Q&A.

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CIB growth: diversification and selectivity highlighted

Responding to questions about strong CIB growth amid rising competition, Jake Munn, President of Corporate and Institutional Banking, said the bank is building a “diversified C&I” platform rather than relying on a single niche. He said CIB’s verticals span “over 42 different industry niches,” giving the bank flexibility to shift emphasis when pricing or competition changes within a given segment.

Munn said the team generated “over or nearly two dozen new relationships” and upsized “nearly a dozen legacy relationships” during the quarter. He acknowledged spread compression in certain areas, including asset-based lending and corporate opportunities, as well as in capital call subscription facilities in fund finance due to pressure from “non-bank lenders and then insurance companies.” He also cited compression in lender finance. Even so, he said CIB’s structure lets Bank OZK pivot toward areas with better yield and terms, including CBSF, EFG, and NRG business lines.

On underwriting standards and risk discipline, Munn said the bank remains selective, describing a pull-through rate on more mature CIB businesses of “around 14%-15%,” and said the bank is “passing on 80%-85% of the deals” it sees due to either credit or pricing considerations.

Management compares CIB build-out to RESG approach

Chairman and CEO George Gleason said the company has built CIB “aligned with the way we have built and approached RESG,” describing a process of reviewing a broad universe of opportunities, focusing on a narrow subset that meets credit and profitability criteria, and using “very intentional bank protective documentation.” He also emphasized active servicing and monitoring to spot early warning signs and influence outcomes.

Munn added that CIB’s growth has been supported by building “a really strong portfolio management and operations team,” including underwriting and quarterly status reporting “on every single credit.” He also detailed investments in product capabilities intended to support relationship banking and fee income over time, including a syndications desk, interest rate hedging, foreign exchange, capital markets access through a partnership, and treasury management enhancements.

Munn said the bank’s CIB activity is centered on relationship-led origination rather than buying loans. He stated that more than 97% of CIB relationships are either single-lender direct deals (where the bank can win “100% of the wallet”) or small club structures, and that in broad syndications the bank is typically in a lead role (admin agent or joint lead arranger) rather than a passive participant.

Margin drivers: securities purchases, deposit pricing, and variable-rate mix

On net interest margin modeling and the quarter’s securities growth, CFO Tim Hicks said Bank OZK used excess liquidity early in the quarter to buy investments that enhanced portfolio yield. He said about 40% of the purchases were municipal housing bonds with a tax-equivalent yield “around 6%,” while roughly 60% were mortgage-backed securities with yields “around the 4.60% range or better.” Gleason clarified the mortgage-backed securities were agency MBS.

Hicks said the investment purchases contributed to “a nice pickup in Q1” and that the bank expected “another nice pickup in Q2,” adding that the portfolio should help net interest income through the year, depending on market opportunities.

On funding and deposit pricing, COO Cindy Wolfe said the bank saw competition increase in the prior quarter but said management was able to reduce rates by 18 basis points “in spite of that, and growing.” Wolfe credited deposit leadership and the bank’s ability to “synchronize our deposit growth right along with our loan growth.” She also highlighted the bank’s depositor mix, noting average depositor balances of $52,000 and pointing to the work of retail and commercial bankers across 255 offices.

Regarding the CIB loan book’s rate sensitivity, Munn said it is “predominantly a variable floating rate book,” with fixed-rate lending occurring “very rarely” outside equipment finance. If customers want fixed rates, he said the bank typically offers hedging solutions that can generate additional non-interest income.

On loan pricing, Munn said that versus the legacy book, new deals this quarter showed “about…a 12 bip uptick on the average spread,” and he described ongoing internal efforts to “really get the best yield possible.” Gleason added that the bank’s focus on margin remains a core cultural driver, pointing to Bank OZK’s reported 4.20% net interest margin as “really strong” relative to peers.

Credit outlook: resilience overall, with pressure in specific property types and regions

Gleason described the operating environment as “surprisingly resilient” given macroeconomic “noise,” and said credit performance has been stable in the bank’s indirect lending portfolio, which he said is a “high-end prime, high prime, super prime consumer portfolio” representing roughly 13% of the bank’s portfolio.

Within RESG, Gleason said multifamily, industrial, and condo categories have been “very solid,” while issues have been concentrated in “land, the office, and the life science parts of the portfolio.” He characterized stress as “transaction specific and region specific,” with weaker performance tied to areas facing higher tax burdens, less business-friendly environments, and out-migration trends.

Gleason also discussed five RESG loans the bank has addressed in detail, describing active efforts including recapitalizations and sale processes. He said one has a “signed letter of intent” for a recapitalization, two are “actively engaged in a sale process,” and another has interest from multiple potential buyers. He added those five assets account for “the vast majority” of past due and non-accrual loans, and said some combination of outcomes could occur this quarter or next.

President Brannon Hamblen added that the bank is seeing strong industrial leasing activity, and said the company is “encouraged on the office leasing side” with “some green shoots.” On life science, he noted continued challenges but pointed to market-specific demand in the Bay Area linked to AI-related activity, including two projects “in serious contention” for tech and AI users.

RESG appraisals, OREO, and multifamily payoffs

Addressing questions about newly identified criticized/substandard loans, Gleason said Bank OZK expects “a few more” sponsors may become unable or unwilling to support transactions, leading to some additional inflows, but said the bank has also been active in resolutions. He emphasized the bank’s low leverage position in many deals, noting that losses would typically require “all of the common equity, all of the pref equity, all of the mezz debt” to be wiped out before the bank takes losses. He said many resolved assets have generated “no loss,” and that where losses occurred they were “fairly well contained.”

Gleason and Hamblen also pointed to the bank’s appraisal cadence. Gleason said that, per the company’s management comments, “50% of the total RESG commitments have been appraised within the last four quarters” and “92%…in the last eight quarters,” adding that the portfolio is “very current” on appraisals.

On other real estate owned (OREO), Gleason said the bank is engaged in discussions on the three primary RESG properties in that category and expressed hope that “over the course of this year” the bank can move “some or all” off the balance sheet. He referenced prior-year progress in which the bank had four such assets and moved three off during the year, and noted that a Los Angeles land asset has “a lot of activity” and had previously generated $12 million in contract extension fees and forfeited earnest money from a contract that did not close.

On the health of the multifamily RESG portfolio, Hamblen said it remains “a healthy portfolio” but continues to drive a significant portion of repayments, partly because it is the bank’s largest property type by concentration. He said payoffs should continue and characterized appraisal changes as having slowed as valuations “seem to be sort of landing where it’s going to be.”

In response to an update request on an IQHQ life science credit in San Diego, Hamblen said he could not comment on litigation involving the sponsor, but said the bank remains encouraged by new leadership, tenant strategy, and demand indicators such as tours, RFPs, LOIs, and lease negotiations. He said office demand from non-life science users is a “bigger part” of current traffic. Gleason noted the loan matures in August and said sponsor support is a key factor in whether the credit migrates negatively at maturity; based on current dialogue, he said the bank expects sponsor support to continue, while acknowledging conditions can change.

On interest-rate sensitivity, Gleason said management is “relatively agnostic” on whether rates move up or down modestly, arguing that higher rates could lift margin but increase stress for some borrowers, while rate cuts could reduce some credit pressure but compress margin as assets reprice faster than deposits. He said the bank expects margin to “move around a little bit” given competition on both deposits and loans, alongside the benefit from recent securities purchases.

About Bank OZK NASDAQ: OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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