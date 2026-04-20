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Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Citizens Community Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results due Monday, April 27: Citizens Community Bancorp is expected to report before the market opens with analysts projecting $0.36 EPS and $15.70 million in revenue, and the earnings call is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Jan. 26) CZWI posted $0.44 EPS, beating estimates while generating $15.76 million in revenue; analysts forecast about $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 for the next.
  • The stock trades near $20.55 with a market cap of roughly $198 million and a P/E of 14.08, a quarterly dividend of $0.105 (≈2.0% yield, 28.8% payout), and about 55% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.60%.The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Citizens Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp's payout ratio is 28.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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