Crown Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Crown NYSE: CCK reported first-quarter 2026 results that management described as a “firm start to the year,” driven by higher global beverage can volumes and growth in several international markets, while also flagging cost and demand uncertainty tied to the conflict in the Middle East and inflationary pressures on consumers.

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Quarterly results and guidance

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Clothier said earnings were $1.56 per share, compared with $1.65 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.86, up 11% from $1.67 a year earlier.

Clothier said net sales rose 13% year over year, reflecting a 5% increase in global beverage can volumes, $234 million from pass-through of higher raw material costs, and $74 million from favorable foreign exchange. Segment income was $405 million, up from $398 million, driven by higher beverage can shipments in Europe and Asia Pacific and partially offset by lower volumes in Brazil and lower cost recovery in Americas Beverage.

For outlook, Clothier projected second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.10 to $2.20 and full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $7.90 to $8.30. The company incorporated a conflict-related headwind of $0.05 per share in Q2 and $0.10 for the full year tied to the Middle East, which Clothier and CEO Timothy Donahue said reflects higher costs such as ocean freight, energy, and direct materials.

Middle East conflict adds cost headwinds and operational volatility

Donahue said the conflict “continues to create volatility across energy, transportation, and direct materials such as aluminum and coatings,” with the biggest direct impact in the Middle East, where religious tourism has been significantly reduced and some customers have not been able to export.

Even so, Donahue said Crown’s March shipments in the Middle East were up 19% year over year as operations in Saudi Arabia and Jordan supported the UAE. He added that all Crown plants remain operational and have adequate supplies of materials, though “for safety purposes, we have curtailed operations in Dubai from time to time over the last two months.”

On the earnings impact, Donahue told analysts that most of the $0.10 per-share headwind would be in the European segment, with potential smaller impacts in Asia and the Americas due to ocean freight and energy costs. He said the company expects elevated costs to persist for some period even if the conflict resolves, while it works on plans to minimize costs and potentially share costs with customers.

Segment performance: beverages lead; Americas margins pressured

In Americas Beverage, Donahue said sales increased 16% primarily due to pass-through of higher material costs. Unit volumes in the Americas were up 1%, with North America up 1% and Brazil down 5%. Segment income declined about 10%, which Donahue attributed to “volume mix effects, Q1 cost timing, and higher cost inputs not recovered through our contractual pricing formula.” He said the gap to the prior year should “narrow significantly” in Q2.

Donahue said the North American aluminum beverage can market is “steadily growing across multiple categories,” supported by new product launches and convenience, and he expects “strengthening demand into what should be a very tight can supply situation this summer,” while keeping the company’s full-year North America growth estimate unchanged at 2% to 3%.

In Europe, Donahue said beverage volumes rose 7% and segment income jumped 28%, with growth across Northwest and Southern Europe and the Gulf States. He said capacity remains tight across Europe, contributing to what he called a “very tight can market this summer,” and reiterated two expansion projects in Greece and Spain.

In Asia Pacific, Donahue said income increased 10% on 17% unit volume gains, with notable growth in Vietnam, Cambodia, and China. He credited a “commercial adjustment strategy” and cost reduction programs. Responding to questions about sustainability, Donahue said the company believes it has improved its position in Asia after previously not participating in growth due to pricing, adding that the segment’s operating income levels remain “pretty healthy.”

Other businesses: Transit Packaging margin pressure; food cans grow

Donahue said Transit Packaging volumes “held up well” in Q1, with strength in equipment, plastic strap, and film offsetting declines in steel strap and protective products. However, margins declined as input cost inflation outpaced price recovery, and he said Crown expects to begin recovering cost inflation in the second half of the year.

In the company’s non-reportable segment, Donahue said North American food can volumes rose 3% in Q1. Combined with stronger results in food closures and beverage can equipment, he said “income and other increased $18 million in the quarter.” He noted pet food now represents about 40% to 45% of the food can mix and said the company has been utilizing capacity added over the past several years. Looking ahead, Donahue said Q2 is expected to be up again, while comparisons may become more difficult in the second half.

Capital allocation, leverage, and cash flow priorities

Clothier said Crown maintained its 2026 full-year free cash flow guidance of approximately $900 million after $550 million of capital spending to support growth projects in Brazil, Greece, Spain, and India. He said share repurchases are expected to be approximately $600 million and that net leverage was 2.7 times at the end of Q1 due to seasonal working capital build, with year-end net leverage expected to be about 2.5 times, in line with the company’s long-term target.

Donahue said the company returned more than $250 million to shareholders in Q1 and has repurchased about 6% of outstanding common stock over the last five quarters. Clothier added that capital allocation priorities remain investing in the business, paying the dividend (which he said was recently increased), and repurchasing shares with remaining cash, including opportunistically when value is attractive.

Discussing growth investments, Donahue provided details on India, calling it a market of roughly 4 billion to 5 billion units growing 15% to 20% per year. He said Crown currently supplies “very little” into India and is adding 2.2 billion units of capacity over the next couple of years, with a “large customer under contract already.”

About Crown NYSE: CCK

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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